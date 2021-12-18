A desire to preserve and revitalize Maryville’s historic RT Lodge has led a local partnership of Knoxville hospitality owners to take over management of the 57-room lodge, which resides in the woods of Tennessee’s Maryville College campus.
Beth McCabe Holman, founder of the McCabe Company and partners Annie and David Colquitt, owners of The Swag, a North Carolina resort, plan to breathe new life into the lodge through a series of upcoming renovations.
“It’s a privilege for us to oversee this state treasure and bring it to its full potential,” McCabe-Holman told The Daily Times.
As the owner of a high-end event rental company, McCabe Holman frequently visited RT Lodge, regarded as one of Tennessee’s premier wedding destination venues.
“The Lodge had so much to offer and just needed a little love on all levels,” said Holman “Having worked in special events at Blackberry Farm for 10 years, I was inspired by all the changes that I saw there, and I could envision the lodge’s greater promise, especially one where guests came for a vacation experience.”
The new ownership team, working in close partnership with Maryville College, will embark upon a revitalization program in 2022 and 2023. Upcoming renovations include expansion of the bar to include more indoor and outdoor seating, conversion of 10 guest rooms into six suites, addition of an outdoor pool and cabana and enlargement of all bathrooms.
Nashville-based interior designer Stephanie Sabbe, along with Knoxville-based Johnson Architecture and Denark Construction, will adapt and update this nationally registered property to enhance the overall guest experience. Featuring a classic revival architectural style, the wooden structure, painted white with green shutters, conveys a British Country House interior style — a nod to Maryville College’s Scottish roots — along with Appalachian design influences.
Sabbe, who appreciates historic interiors, intends to maintain the lodge’s classic trademarks, from the Tartan rugs to the hickory log furnishings, while adding her own creative twist on this classic theme.
“I love the feel of the lodge,” said Sabbe.
“It has a great British design sensibility, that seemingly effortless combination of old and new, that creates a feeling of home. I look forward to bringing this same special charm to the Lodge’s new and revitalized spaces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.