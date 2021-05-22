Bigfoot may be elusive, but Sasquatch enthusiasts were easy to find this weekend in Townsend.
The city hosted the first annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival on Saturday at the Townsend Visitor and Great Smoky Mountains Heritage centers.
A 5K and fun run kicked off the festival, which mainly lasted from noon to 6 p.m. The day’s events included a Sasquatch woodcarving competition and auction, square dancing, photos with Sasquatch statues and costume wearers, live music, numerous food and drink vendors and more.
Among the more atypical events on the schedule were a “Bigfoot wedding,” a sasquatch calling from expert Cliff Barackman and even a performance from “Slashquatch,” a guitarist whose wardrobe combines elements of Bigfoot and musician Slash.
The festival was free to enter, while parking fees benefitted the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department.
Brian Johnston, who organized the festival, said he did so because of his passion for the area.
“It’s really just a love for Townsend,” Johnston, who owns Cades Cove Jeep Outpost in Townsend, told The Daily Times. “We love Townsend. We love the mountains. And Bigfoot is a natural part of mountain life. We just want to have fun in Townsend. That’s really the bottom line.
“It’s the quiet side of the Smokies. Bigfoot’s reclusive. He’s a perfect Townsendite.”
Johnston credited many locals, including Blount Partnership’s Kim Mitchell and Townsend Police Chief Kevin Condee, for helping the festival come together.
“(Mitchell) has been just a tireless supporter of this event, and without her, it wouldn’t happen,” Johnston said.
Condee and the Townsend Police Department partnered with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office to work the festival. BCSO had a mobile operations center there to dispatch public safety information, and some deputies were even on horseback.
Condee said prior to the festival he expected roughly 25 law enforcement officers to be there, with officers helping both manage traffic and provide security, calling it a “multifaceted approach.”
“We absolutely could not pull this off from a public safety standpoint without Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Townsend Volunteer Fire Department, AMR ambulance service, Blount County Emergency Management and Blount County 911. ... It takes a joint operation for a large-scale event,” Condee said.
While traffic management was a major concern for law enforcement heading into the festival, Condee said Saturday afternoon traffic flow worked well and was manageable throughout the day, thanks in large part to Blount Partnership adding a new entrance and exit for vehicles.
Bigfoot scholar Kenney Irish was scheduled to speak at the festival, but had to cancel after his New York flight was canceled twice, Johnston said. But the day’s schedule still included a talk by author and outdoorsman Mike Dupler about Bigfoot in the Smokies.
Johnston already has plans for next year’s event; he hopes the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will become an annual occurrence in Townsend.
“I think it’s just a perfect storm of awesome, really,” Johnston said. “What else can you ask for besides Townsend, beautiful weather and Bigfoot?”
