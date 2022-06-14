They’ve seen a lot of oddities and peculiarities in their three decades of estate auctions, so much that it’s awful hard to stop Kevin Ross and Jerry DeLozier in their tracks.
As the owners of DeLozier Realty and Auction, they’ve tromped all over the Blount County countryside, appraising everything from mansions to shacks to everything in between. But a recent visit to the Robbins estate — the auction of which takes place online from July 19-26 — revealed an East Tennessee treasure they never expected.
“Denise Best called us out to look at the property and talk to her about helping her liquidate it,” Ross told The Daily Times recently. “We met with her and her brothers — Brent and Robert Robbins — and talked to her about the online method of auctioning.”
“We had never been to this place before, and even though it’s only six miles from the Maryville Municipal Building, it’s beautiful,” DeLozier added. “It’s like being in Cades Cove without having to go all the way to the mountains, and the main house is this big, ranch-style house that has these sunrooms with gorgeous mountain views.”
But, the siblings revealed, the pair had yet to see the property’s most prized feature: the cabin.
“They said, ‘Let’s walk up to the cabin,’ and we had no idea what it was,” Ross said. “But as we walked, they gave us a brief history on it, and when we got there, all we could think of was, ‘Wow!’”
What greeted them upon their arrival to “the cabin” was exactly that — a relic from the early days of Blount County, estimated to have been constructed between 1800 and 1830 by John Duncan, one of the area’s earliest settlers. Its origins, and how it came to rest on the Robbins property, is a tale intertwined not just with the infancy of Blount County, but the state of Tennessee and the United States as well.
Born in 1752 in Pennsylvania, Duncan served with a colonial rifle regiment during the Revolutionary War, after which he made his way to what was then the frontier — East Tennessee. Fort Craig, the namesake of the building that is now the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley on Washington Street in Maryville, was a teeming enclave that would, in 1795, be established as the City of Maryville. Duncan arrived at Fort Craig in 1786; two years later, he married Margaret Alexander, and shortly thereafter received land for his services in the revolution.
“Because North Carolina (of which Tennessee was a part prior to its establishment as a separate state) didn’t have money, it gave veteran soldiers land grants, so when my ancestor came to John Craig’s fort, he eventually walked up a few creeks, found a spring — which you had to have for your homestead — and sort of staked out his land grant land,” said Duncan Crawford, one of John Duncan’s descendants. “It took about 20 years later to get his deed because of legal and political complications, but in 1808, he was granted 523 acres and built a log cabin.”
That land encompassed the current site of the Vulcan rock quarry and Windsor Park subdivision, running roughly from Montvale Road to Court Street to Wilkinson Pike, according to Crawford, who has the original deed in his possession. A creek flowing across the property, Duncan Branch, supplied the homestead with water, and at some point in time as his family grew — he was the father of nine children — it’s theorized that he constructed a larger cabin atop a nearby hill on the property.
From there, it slowly faded from the records until the 1980s, Crawford said. Meanwhile, the Duncans joined with another old Blount County family, the Crawfords, by marriage: Gideon Crawford came to Maryville College after the institution reopened following the Civil War, and because the campus — located in downtown Maryville at the time — had been decimated by the conflict, he found room and board at the Duncan homestead. He became fast friends with Calvin Duncan — John’s grandson — and fell in love with Calvin’s younger sister, Jenny. After graduation from Maryville College and seminary, Gideon Crawford returned to Blount County, built the Crawford House that’s now a part of the Maryville College campus. Gideon died in 1891, leaving behind six children — including Duncan Crawford’s grandfather and a 6-month-old infant, Samuel Crawford Sr.
Samuel’s son, Samuel “Sammy” Jr., was a reputable dentist in Blount County, and in the 1960s acquired what remained of the Duncan farm, which had been whittled away to roughly 90 acres, according to Duncan Crawford. On the property was an old farmhouse that was in a state of disrepair.
“It had become a liability,” Duncan Crawford said. “There were kids playing in it, and some Maryville College students were rumored to have some sort of initiation there where they had to go spend a night in it because it supposedly had ghosts, and so Sammy decided to tear it down, and hired the Robbins family to do it, and told them that they could have all the wood out of it.”
Jim Robbins — the father of Denise, Brent and Robert — and his brother, Bill, set out to demolish the old structure, but once they reached the back part of the house, Duncan Crawford said, they found a curious thing: the walls of the kitchen were constructed out of logs.
“It didn’t make sense that one part of the house would have log walls and the rest of the house was made with more modern construction,” Crawford said. “Various family members think that at some point, John Duncan built a larger cabin, and when his son decided to build a nice home, they made it the kitchen and just integrated the cabin into it.”
And so, once the modern construction was torn down and carted off, Jim and Bill Robbins carefully disassembled and numbered each log, transported them to Six Mile Cemetery Road, and reassembled them on the farm Jim shared with his wife, Evonne, where it’s been maintained as an artifact of early Blount County ever since. Jim, according to records, completed stonework on the cabin and welcomed the efforts of neighbors and friends to painstakingly and lovingly complete its restoration. And while it’s no longer part of his family’s property, Duncan Crawford is grateful for its preservation.
“It’s a nice part of the family heritage, and it makes me feel good,” he said.
“It was very impressive to us, especially being a lifelong native of Blount County,” DeLozier added. “My family goes back to the founding days of Tennessee, so the history part of it was really intriguing to me, and everything has been documented. There are photos of them tearing down the old house on the Crawford property, and there are photos of them finding the cabin inside the kitchen of it.”
It’s not the only selling point for the property, which will be featured in an auction preview open house from 2 to 4 p.m. July 17 (and by appointment), according to Ross. It has its own creek, as well as a 1,976 square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath rancher with mountain views; multiple garages and tool sheds; 34.56 acres of farm and woodland that includes a stand of virgin timber; and more.
But as rare as such a large acreage with a mountain view and a private stream is, the presence of that historic cabin makes it all the rarer.
“When you go all the way back to the pioneer days of Maryville and actually have a cabin from that time period, it’s hard to put a value on that,” DeLozier said.
