Quilted treasures are being sought for display at the 2022 Greenback Heritage Museum Quilt Show, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8-10 at the museum, 6725 Morganton Road, Greenback. Entries will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 2, 3 and 6 and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6 at the museum. There is no entry fee.
The quilt show is a popular way to display prized quilts and other quilted pieces, such as table runners and wall hangings, and entries can be vintage quilts inherited from loved ones as well as newly constructed quilted items. In 2021, nearly 50 entries were on display. Admission to the quilt show is free.
Open to allCash prizes will be awarded to the top three entries as determined by the popular “piggy bank votes.” Each quilt is assigned a number, and the public can vote for their favorites by putting money in the appropriate bank. Prizes are $75, $50 and $25.
Museum volunteer Eileen Sebastian, an accomplished quilter, plans to enter some of her pieces this year. One is done in the kaleidoscope pattern, and the other is wall hanging in an African violets pattern in which the flowers are three-dimensional by use of yo-yos, fabric circles with the edges turned under and secured with a running stitch. “You make the yo-yos and then you cinch up the yo-yos to make the petals,” Sebastian said.
Sebastian started quilting in the 1990s. “I always wanted to quilt,” she said. “It’s relaxing, it’s calming — most of the time. It can be frustrating when you get a knot in your thread or you have to rip out a seam because you put it in wrong!”
Anyone is welcome to submit a quilted piece for display in the quilt show. “We’re looking for more participants,” said Barbara Davis, another museum volunteer and a member of the Quilt Show Committee. “You don’t have to live in Greenback to enter.”
In addition, raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each at the museum, which is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, or from any museum volunteer. Funds raised will go toward the Hardware Building Restoration Project for the new Greenback Heritage Museum Building. First prize is a bee-themed quilt and sham donated by Terri Ayers at Mountain Creek Quilt Shop; second prize is a vintage bowtie quilt donated by museum volunteer Cindy Benefield that was hand pieced and quilted by her aunt, the late Elsie (Penny) Lewis; and third prize is a Longaberger basket filled with sewing notions. Museum volunteer Jennifer Hedrick said, “The basket will have quilt patterns, fabrics, thread — and maybe some chocolate. Every creative person needs chocolate!”
The winning tickets will be drawn at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
This is the museum’s 11th quilt show. The event is designed as a way to introduce the community to the holdings of the Greenback Heritage Museum, established in 2006 in downtown Greenback. Visitors can find documents, books, pictures, farm tools, household items, telephones, antique radios, business equipment and more from the 1800s and early 1900s. The Greenback Heritage Scrapbook, a compilation of documents, pictures, newspaper clippings and articles covering the history of the area from around 1800 until recent times, is available. Three local history books are sold at the museum: “A Place Called Greenback” by Edwin Best; “Busselltown” by Henry Molter; and “The Greenback I Remember” by Judy Franklin Hudson.
Admission to the museum is free. For information, visit the website at www.gbhistorical.webs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.