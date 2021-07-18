A group of volunteers gathered in the parking lot of the Blount County Public Library on Sunday as local nonprofit A Place to Stay hosted its first ever Street Outreach Service Day to help the homeless.
Event organizers said it was a chance for volunteers to come together and help some of the most vulnerable people in the community.
“We provided services for the homeless population — our neighbors, as we call them — who we feel are kind of lacking,” Cassandra Brown said.
Brown is the community outreach coordinator for A Place to Stay. During Sunday’s event, the organization provided several vital services for the homeless population.
Shower stalls were set up in the parking lot, along with a hygiene station containing soap, toothpaste and deodorant. The organization also organized a clothing pantry and provided a washer and dryer for use by those in need. Food trucks supplied hot meals and a food pantry allowed people to take supplies when they left. In one corner of the parking lot, a barber offered haircuts and beard trims. There was even an area for foot baths and massages.
“We thought about what services they really needed and what resources would really help the people in the area,” Brown explained.
One of the most important aspects of the event was the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. A Place to Stay partnered with United Way to make COVID vaccines available to those who attended the event.
According to Brown, those who wanted the vaccine received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson variety “so they don’t have to come back for another shot.”
“We really want the homeless population to get vaccinated,” Brown explained. “So we tried to incentivize the vaccine because homeless people, unfortunately, aren’t typically motivated to get vaccinated.”
With so many services on hand, the event needed an army of people willing to give their time and effort to the cause. According to Brown more than 75 people were expected to volunteer, something the organization didn’t expect when it first started planning for the event.
“It started as this small idea and it just kind of snowballed into something bigger,” she said. “We have an office in the Blount County Public Library and they came to us asking if we wanted to do an outreach event. We contacted the Helen Ross McNabb Center and started talking about what we needed to do. When we started reaching out, we just had so many people saying they wanted to do these great things for the community so we just went with it.”
Brown added that the organization hopes this event is just the start of a journey to a better life for those who attended.
“We hope by having them come out to the event we can get them into case management,” Brown said. “A lot of homeless people don’t want to reach out, so we’re going to reach out instead.”
