When an unknown individual posing as law enforcement called a Blount County woman last week and threatened arrest if she did not give him money, the call was one more scam in a sea of other criminal activity. What set this scam apart from the rest, however, was the fact that the criminal wanted the woman to meet him in person.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office issued a Facebook warning against the scam on Saturday, urging citizens not to believe the criminal. The warning also said that officers will never threaten arrest or ask for money over the phone.
What the report did not say is that BCSO offers a location for citizens who feel uneasy about transactions to meet in safety. The Safety Against Fraudulent Exchanges (SAFE) zone is a pair of parking spots outside of the Blount County Justice Center designated for people to transfer money and goods in a safe, secure environment that protects everyone involved. Though the concept is not unique, the BCSO SAFE zone was established in 2017 at the request of Administrative Captain Chuck Garner.
“Craigslist was more popular back then,” Garner said, “and people were afraid of getting ripped off or fraud being done.”
Though thousands of informal transactions happen daily, the BCSO SAFE zone offers something other meeting places do not — a close police presence and constant video surveillance. Not only is the parking lot of the Justice Center and the Sheriff’s Office inside a hub of police activity, but it also falls within the regular perimeter checks conducted by deputies. The mere presence of law enforcement is usually enough to preclude criminal activity, Garner said.
“If something goes bad, there could be an officer walking out, or they’re watching on the camera or there’s someone dialing 911,” Garner said. “You’re right there.”
Since its inception in 2017 the SAFE zone has decreased in popularity, but people still make regular use of the spaces. Garner said he has even seen parents using the zone for child exchanges. By choosing to transfer custody near the Sheriff’s Office, parents can avoid interactions that might not go as smoothly as planned.
Even if the spaces are not as popular as they used to be, Garner still feels the option of a safe exchange zone should be available to Blount County residents.
“Especially in this day in time when fraud and scams are running rampant, it’s important to have something like this,” Garner said.
The BCSO SAFE zone is located in the parking lot of the Blount County Justice Center, 940 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, against the side of the building. The exact location is marked with signs.
