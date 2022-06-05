The creation of the William Bennett Scott Scholarship Program, which awards $7,500 per year to qualified African American students in need of financial assistance to attend four-year colleges and universities, began with a phone call that opened the eyes of the Rev. Oliver “Buzz” Thomas.
He was, he recently told The Daily Times — the same newspaper for which the retired American Baptist Church minister, attorney and school superintendent writes a regular opinion column — of course aware of racial disparities. A long-time advocate for social justice issues, Thomas has written extensively about the need for equity in a country where older Black Americans still remember the days of segregation and pre-civil rights movement hostilities.
But that phone call, he added, was a gut punch.
“It was from one of the administrators at Maryville High School, and he said, ‘We have a young woman here from a prominent African American family who has received a scholarship offer from a prestigious university on the West Coast, and I don’t know what to do,’” Thomas recalled. “I said, ‘What do you mean? Put her on an airplane!’ And he said, ‘Buzz, nobody in her family has money for the plane ticket.’ And that stopped me in my tracks, because I immediately recognized the family name as being a highly regarded one here in Blount County. And all I could say is, ‘Are you kidding me?’”
And so, rather than lament the possible loss of opportunity for a young Black Maryville High senior, Thomas and his wife, Lisa, called Barbara Jenkins, the former executive director of the Maryville City Schools Foundation. There were, he acknowledged, scholarships available for all manner of students, as well as those high school graduates who choose to forego a higher education. But for a specific population, the couple wanted to make a difference.
“We can’t change history, but we can create a pathway that will help young African American kids overcome that history and not be penalized by it,” he said. “It’s bigger than Lisa and me; we just had the original idea, but it’s intended to be a community thing. I’m proud of our Maryville City Schools Foundation for taking this on, because this is the first program of its type that I’m aware of in the state.
“And it’s not just handing out money: It’s helping African American kids create their own pathway and enabling them to help themselves. Scholarships are something Republicans and Democrats both can agree upon, because they offer individuals an opportunity to be successful on their own.”
In the beginning, it was known simply as the Thomas Family Scholarship, and in 2016, Michaela Buchanan was weighing her college options when an MHS counselor informed her about it. That was the first year it was offered, and after submitting an introductory essay and declaring her intent to earn a college degree so she could teach in the Blount County community, Buchanan was announced as the first recipient.
“That helped me tremendously with deciding on Maryville College,” said Buchanan, who now teaches sixth grade language arts at Carpenter’s Middle School. “It was a doorway into a world that may not have been open to me if it hadn’t been for the Thomas family. And being able to get my teaching degree and stay in Blount County gives me an opportunity to offer more diversity in the school system.
“For little African American girls or boys who don’t have many teachers who look like me, I hope I can inspire them. I’m grateful for the opportunity to show them you can get into this career, or anything bigger if you want — you just have to look for that bigger doorway, and I’m thankful the Thomases opened their doorway for me.”
Today, the scholarship is named in honor of William Bennett Scott Sr., elected mayor of Maryville in 1869. He was the first Black mayor elected in Tennessee, and only the third in America. He also established Tennessee’s first Black-owned newspaper here in Maryville (the Maryville Republican) and opened the Freedmen’s Normal Institute in Maryville as a training ground for Black teachers. For 2017 MHS graduate Trejuan Purdy, learning about his history made his reception of the scholarship even more meaningful, he said.
“Knowing what he went through back then, it didn’t happen for no reason,” said Purdy, who attended East Tennessee State University before transferring to Valparaiso University in Indiana, from which he just graduated with a degree in civil engineering. “It was honestly a blessing, because being shown all of the things he was able to do made me realize, ‘I can do that, too.’”
For Purdy, who will complete his football eligibility at Indiana State University while he pursues a master’s in business administration, the scholarship was a financial blessing as well.
“It made it less stressful, not having to worry as much about student debt and the future,” he said. “I was able to maintain what I was doing in high school and show people in the community that it’s possible to reach beyond what we see in Maryville.”
Each year, according to Debbie Green — the administrative assistant to the executive director’s office (currently vacant) of the Maryville City Schools Foundation — MHS guidance counselors receive applications for the scholarship, which are then distributed to potential candidates. Each candidate is required to write an essay, solicit recommendation letters and submit their transcripts, which are ten reviewed by a selection committee consisting of Lisa Thomas, a representative from the St. Paul AME Zion Church in Maryville (currently Sharon Hannum) and a staff or faculty member from the high school, a position currently occupied by Assistant Principal Brett Coulter.
Once a candidate is selected — this year, the committee awarded two scholarships to a total of four applicants — the foundation steps in to ensure compliance with scholarship requirements. Freshmen college students are required to keep a journal and work with a mentor, and community service hours are mandated as well. If all requirements are met, the scholarships are renewable for all four years that the recipient attends college.
“As an outsider, I’ve just been so impressed and in awe of the Thomases and the time they have put in and the efforts they have made to raise funds,” Green said. “It’s amazing to see, in a small community like this, people come together to support this mission. To see Michaela go through college and excel and graduate and know that the scholarship helped them do that has just been wonderful.”
The scholarships are funded through private and corporate donations, and the endowment currently has an excess of $300,000, Thomas said. The goal is to increase that amount to roughly $1.5 million in order to fund the scholarships in perpetuity and then turn the administration of it over to past recipients.
“They want to do that, and I don’t want them to have to raise one nickel of money for it,” he said. “When we created this fund, we sat down with former Maryville alums and even some who didn’t go to MHS but who just moved to Maryville and love this town. It’s a variety of people, and we just have a new (corporate) donor — Altar’d State, which is the first corporate partner we’ve had and has agreed to fund two of these scholarships.
“And the whole inspiration was a kid getting a scholarship of her own and not having the money for the very expensive plane ticket it was going to take to get to the West Coast and back. That was just a wake-up call to me, and I think to a lot of us who have white skin. We all face challenges in life, but they face additional challenges because of four centuries of slavery and then Jim Crow. Big changes didn’t happen institutionally until the ’60s, and you don’t overcome that history in a single generation, or even two or three.
“This little scholarship program is a dent in that history and a corrective action we can take,” he added.
