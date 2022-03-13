Some people are simply special. It may be based on their reputation or the way they interact with others. Often it’s due to an appreciation for the kindness and care they convey without expecting anything in return.
By all accounts, Boyd Webb is one of those individuals. While being a longtime participant in the Blount County Special Olympics in various activities, including the Blount County Blazer’s Special Olympics Basketball team, might have been enough to earn him special distinction, it’s his obvious zest for life that makes him the much-admired individual he is. Webb, who turns 70 today, is well known throughout Blount County. He was frequently seen riding his bicycle and towing a buggy that held cans he’d pick up for recycling, while also offering a friendly greeting to all those he encountered along the way.
“I like to make friends, tell jokes and make people laugh” Webb said. “If someone says ‘hi’ to me or tells me to have a nice day, I say it back.”
Not surprisingly then, those that know him are quick to express their admiration for the joy and kindness he imparts to others.
“Boyd is what we all need to be,” said Tommy Spears, a dentist with Crestview Dental Care who helped coach Boyd’s basketball team. “He’s happy, fun, joking, sweet, caring, and loving. He doesn’t let life get him down; on the contrary, Boyd brings everything — and everyone around him — up.”
On the other hand, it’s apparent that Webb gets as much enjoyment from others as they get from him. He lists Mayor Ed Mitchell, members of the Maryville and Alcoa Police and Fire Department people, and former City of Maryville employees Jack Loveday and Dave Boring among the people whose friendship he’s enjoyed.
“I like my friends at Parks & Rec,” he continues with a chuckle. “I have to mention them or they will get mad — Joe, Chris, ‘Skinny’ Kelly, Connie, ‘Big Daddy’ Will, Dianne, Cookie, Tish … I like to give them a hard time.”
“Boyd usually calls us every single work day to check on everyone in the office, ask about our families, and share a laugh,” said Kelly Forster, Superintendent of Recreation for the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Department. “He has nicknames he’s given many of us, and always laughs when he says them. Even when he’s feeling a little weak and tired, he still calls and shares a laugh with us. Boyd genuinely cares about everyone.”
It’s apparent that his good-natured joshing went back and forth. He said that when he walked into the Mayor Ed Mitchell’s office, the mayor would remark, “Here comes the chief!” Likewise, other county officials would greet him by announcing, “Here comes the boss.”
“I just jibber jabber with people,” Boyd chuckled.
Mayor Mitchell shared his own fondness for Boyd. “He was a mainstay at the fire hall where he always came by and spent time with the firefighters,” the mayor said. “We always enjoyed seeing Boyd. We sure have some fun memories together, especially when he used the ‘warp your head off’ move on (former Lieutenant Fireman) Jerry Dishman. Boyd really loved wrestling, and was always going on about live wrestling and wanting to show us the moves they used.”
Mitchell added that Dishman didn’t necessarily appreciate the demonstration.
While it’s clear that Boyd is grateful for the friendships he’s made, he expresses special appreciation for Spears and a local teacher named Scottie Collins, the coaches of his basketball team with whom he still shares a special bond.“They taught me to be a good rebounder and to throw the ball in from the sideline, and about being a good person,” Boyd said. “They are good ole guys. They make me laugh, and I make them laugh.”
That said, it’s clear the relationship goes deeper than that.
“Honestly, I’ve known about Boyd most of my life, but in the past 20-plus years, I was blessed to see and hang with him regularly,” Spears said. “He has taught me that having a bad day was impossible for him, and that I take way too much for granted. We need more people in the world like him.”
Cookie Crowson said she has known Boyd for 30 years, and got to know him when she was Director of the Area 15 Special Olympics program and Assistant Director of the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Department.
“One could say, he never met a stranger,” Crowson said. “He always enjoys stopping to talk to his friends and asking about their day. Telling a funny story or two is an expected part of the visit. He gets a kick out of making people laugh. Boyd has taught so many of us that life is worth living, no matter how hard it gets. Don’t sweat the little stuff, take time to get to know people and don’t forget to laugh.”
Forster agreed that others could learn a lot from Boyd’s example. “He doesn’t let much get him down, he always tries to find happiness and make people smile every single day,” she said. “He doesn’t even realize he’s doing it.”
Indeed, Boyd appears as enthusiastic as ever.
“I’m getting older, but it feels pretty special to be 70,” he said, noting that he still enjoys interacting with people and singing gospel songs at church. “I’m still hanging in there. Good luck to everybody and come and see me at the Special Olympics track and field event at Heritage High School on April 13.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.