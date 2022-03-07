Laurie Meier doesn’t remember the first book that won her heart.
It’s as if they’ve always been there, she told The Daily Times recently: Tomes and volumes of ink on paper, yellowing pages of ancient tales and crisp white ones of contemporary writing. She’s loved them as long as she can remember, and that love is the impetus behind Neighborly Books, a bookstore planned for a July grand opening on East Broadway Avenue in downtown Maryville.
“I read like I breathe, and I have always been that way,” Meier said. “Our family legend is that I taught myself to read. I feel like it’s been a conglomeration of books that have built my worldview. Like a lot of girls, I saw myself as Jo in ‘Little Women,’ but probably the one I remember that really opened my worldview was ‘Hope Is the Last to Die,’ a book about a concentration camp in Nazi Germany that I read in high school.”
It was about 20 years ago, she added, that the dream of opening her own bookstore began to percolate. The Georgia native was living in Arizona, where her husband, Mike, finished up his service in the U.S. Air Force. After retirement from the military, he found a civilian job and eventually was lured to East Tennessee by a job with Cirrus Aircraft.
The move to East Tennessee, she added with a laugh, demonstrated that her passion for reading and books might need a little extra space outside of the Meier home.
“I actually started a library at a private school with all the books I had,” she said. “I gave the school those books; I sold some; I gave away tons, but we still ended up bringing with us so many boxes.”
And as they settled in Blount County, renting a starter home near Sandy Springs Park, they decided to stay here rather than moving to Knoxville, she said.
“I love it here. I love the greenway, and we just absolutely fell in love with Maryville and the downtown area and all the things we saw going on here,” she said. “Just watching the kids play basketball at the park really gave us a good feeling for the community.”
That feeling was the nudge she needed to begin turning her dream into a reality. As a military family, the Meiers seldom lived in one place long enough for her to establish a business. Other communities seemed too expensive or economically uncertain. But with downtown Maryville undergoing something of a revitalization, she said, and only one other brick-and-mortar bookstore in the city, the time seemed ideal to get started.
“The vision I’ve had for it is as something that’s part of the community,” she said. “We’re not just selling books; we’re also selling community. Independent bookstores offer an experience that you don’t get shopping off of Amazon. I wanted a community-focused bookstore that reflects the tastes of our community.”
In her initial research, she happened upon a group of independent booksellers in Waco, Texas, who were in the middle of launching their own store. They directed her toward another company designed to help business owners turn their bookstore dreams into reality, by providing training sessions, networking retreats and more. Much of it, she said, was information she absorbed, but as she came to a greater understanding of business plans and models, she gave the idea life by discussing it with others.
“I got brave enough to start telling people about my dream, and some of the local business owners and entrepreneurs around here were so excited and encouraging to me,” she said. “That made me think, ‘Maybe I could do this!’ I started making trips to independent bookstores to talk to their owners and did my homework that way.”
More homework involved workshops from the Tennessee Small Business Development Center and the nonprofit organization SCORE, which provided her with business mentors who assisted in streamlining her business plan. The next step, she said, was finding a location.
“The first time I walked downtown, I stood in front of the old Schriver’s building (at 106 E. Broadway) and thought, ‘This building is beautiful. I love this building,’” she said.
The property — which, over the years, has been the home of Youthful Expressions Studio, Mountain Finance and is currently occupied by M Squared Custom Homes — was purchased by Kate Schriver Kilgore in 2015 for $237,000, according to property records. Kilgore opened Schriver’s as a women’s boutique and spent a great deal of time and effort renovating the building, Meier said, and M Squared owners Gary McNally and Alana Myers — who are “moving to a space that fits them better,” Meier added — had also made improvements.
She’ll take possession of the space on May 1, and the ensuing month will be a whirlwind of activity with a soft opening planned for June and a grand opening in July.
“I still have to figure out how long it’s going to take to get my fixtures and my bookcases in, as well as my inventory, and get everything set up,” she said. “If I don’t have everything installed, I’m hoping to do some pop-ups in the building.”
There are no plans for a café or coffeeshop — she hopes to encourage pedestrians and shoppers to patronize Vienna Coffee, Lambert’s Pie Shop and other downtown businesses and bring their drinks with them while they browse — but she will sell book-centric gift items, as well as some children’s toys, puzzles and games. She also plans to send customers in immediate need of a backlist book to Lisa Misosky at Southland Books.
“I think there is room in Maryville for both of us, and we all have to support each other!” Meier said.
Most of all, she wants to create a welcoming space that gives bibliophiles a bookstore experience beyond online shopping, and incorporate Neighborly Books into the cultural fabric of Maryville.
“I also wanted to offer not just author talks, but mini-workshops,” she said. “Poetry nights, musical evenings — whatever people are interested in, I want to try and offer that. I’m not just selling books; I’m also providing a space to bring more people downtown.”
