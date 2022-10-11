When Donna Booher says she never knows what will come through the doors as donations for New Providence Presbyterian Church’s Antiques and Collectibles Sale, she speaks from experience.
She and a handful of others at the church have been overseeing this project for a number of years. They go to the church, open the door to the drop-off room and sometimes can’t believe their eyes.
This time is no exception. A family brought a four-poster bed this week to be sold at the event. It once belonged to actor Fred MacMurray, the donors said. MacMurray had roles in TV with “My Three Sons” and appeared in the movies “The Shaggy Dog” and “The Absent-Minded Professor.”
That bed and lots of other antiques and collectibles will be for sale during the two-day sale — from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, and from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at New Providence. Admission and parking are free.
This is the second Antiques and Collectibles Sale held this year, the other one taking place in May. Donations have come in over the last few months. Some of the stuff being revealed at this sale have been in storage at the church since before the pandemic, Booher said.
The tables will be full of linens, china, flatware, vintage books, games, lamps, vases, bookshelves, old toys, plenty of Longaberger baskets, artwork and more. Things continue to come in just hours before the sale, Booher explained.
Prices are more than reasonable, shoppers will admit. The fact every penny goes to help local nonprofits is a good reason to spend money here. Groups that have been on the receiving end of this kindness include Community Food Connection, Family Promise, Good Neighbors, Habitat for Humanity, Empty Pantry Fund and Louisville Christian Assistance Center.
These agencies help families at Christmas, the senior population, the homeless and hungry. Back in August, Booher said New Providence was able to donate $44,000 to this year’s chosen agencies. The money was raised at both the Antiques and Collectibles Sale and the monthly Community Benefit Sale.
Pottery made in 1887 was part of a past sale, so was a 45-piece set of Warwick china. Umbrella stands, planters and vintage suitcases have turned up.
Booher said this week’s sale will include a large collection of Disney things and a 1950s orange Tennessee license plate in great condition.
“People just drop stuff off,” she said. Families downsize or are settling estates. So many people have been generous over the years, this organizer said. Some invite Booher to come browse through unclaimed items after yard sales are held.
Whether you are looking for a vintage hat, diamond pendant, Precious Moments collectibles, Paula Deen dishes, World’s Fair shot glass, fancy mirror, cat statue or decades-old golf clubs, Booher said they might be right here just waiting for a new home.
“Some people love the hunt and others just come to see what there is,”she said.
