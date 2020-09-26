When Jack Gillooly begins a story about his life, there’s no telling where it might lead.
It might take listeners to the field during a long-past edition of one of college football’s top rivalries, inside a U.S. Navy cruiser at the height of World War II or simply to the foothills of Maryville. He’s been so many places and seen so many sights that almost anything could be on the table.
Those stories all make up the life of Gillooly, who celebrated his 100th birthday in Maryville on Saturday. It’s a life that seems more like the plot of a Hollywood action movie than a biography.
Gillooly is the oldest living former Navy football player and a veteran of multiple conflicts, including World War II. He served during other pivotal times in history as well, including the Cuban Missile Crisis.
“I had a long and great career in the Navy,” Gillooly told The Daily Times during his party. “I loved the Navy. I loved my career. I was trained for it and I was happy to be able to serve.”
Gillooly was born in West Virginia and remembers spending time with his great-grandfather, Michael King, who served in the Civil War and fought at the Second Battle of Bull Run.
Gillooly played football for Navy as a tackle in the early 1940s. He recalls never losing to Army and making a big tackle on Glenn Davis, a Heisman Trophy-winning Army halfback.
After graduating from the Naval Academy, he was assigned to the USS Columbia and thrust into the invasion of the Philippines, including the Battle of Leyte Gulf — the largest naval fight in World War II.
He survived a kamikaze attack on his cruiser in which its main turret was knocked off and caused “many, many deaths and terrible burns.” Gillooly was injured himself, burned and hurt by shrapnel. He said it was so hot on the ship after the blast that he considered jumping overboard into the water.
After World War II, during the Cuban Missile Crisis of the early 1960s, Gillooly was in the air instead of over the water as the commanding officer of anti-submarine fighters. During one encounter, he helped draw out of the water a Russian submarine that allegedly boasted a nuclear weapon.
But Gillooly had an advantage of his own, one that, had the two crafts unloaded their weapons, could have caused a nuclear emergency.
“He didn’t know, but I had a nuclear depth charge,” Gillooly said with a laugh.
Gillooly also was a part of the Navy’s first electronic countermeasure squadron during the Korean War, facing the fire of Russian and Chinese aircraft multiple times. While under fire, Gillooly, a devout Christian, would pray.
“I would say that the Lord wanted me to live,” Gillooly said.
Now, Gillooly lives his life in the foothills above Maryville, a much quieter existence than the one he lived as a college football player or wartime fighter. His wife of 73 years, Ursula Lowndes Gillooly, passed away in 2019.
“I had a great life and I ended up retiring in Orlando, where I ran Orlando International Airport for several years … and then we bought this property up here on the mountain,” Gillooly said. “We would come up here in the summertime and we liked it so much that we finally pretty well moved up here.”
At his party on Saturday, Gillooly wore a party hat and sat among decorations and balloons, but the military pin on his blue blazer shone brightly.
Among the family members who surrounded and celebrated Gillooly on Saturday was his son, Lon Gillooly, who said his father has taught him leadership and helped instill in him Christian values.
“This is a true leader of men,” Lon Gillooly said.
The rest of the family, a part of Jack Gillooly’s sizable and notable legacy, agrees.
“He’s taught me so much,” Jon Gillooly, Jack’s grandson, said. “But one of the things that he’s really taught me is, seeing his 100 years and all the challenges he’s gone through … seeing him live through all of those has given me a sense of perspective that, when I face a challenge in my life, I can look at all the challenges he’s faced.
“It puts things into perspective.”
