Every so often, members of the Tennessee Air National Guard stationed at McGhee Tyson will gather at the Texas Roadhouse on Franck Street to eat near a picture of a man and his dog.
Lt. Col. Matthew Bailey is one of those people. The photo is that of his longtime friend and fellow 134th Air Refueling Wing member Msgt. Gabriel Griffin, whose unexpected death in 2019 left an indelible mark on his unit.
“He was an integral part of the squadron helping with the state partnership program between Tennessee and Bulgaria,” Bailey told The Daily Times. “He would participate in the annual training with them, trying to build relationships with their Air Force and Army, but he was also active with our nonprofit Santa Cops.”
Bailey remembers his friend as a professional, but also a perfectly-timed comedian. Multiple tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the Air Force didn’t dampen his ability to lighten any moment, no matter how dark, with a joke that could diffuse the situation. And after joining the 134th’s security forces squad in 2008, he became a role model and a mentor to the men and women he served alongside. When he passed away in 2019 due to an unexpected illness, he left behind a wife, a daughter, and a hole in his unit.
Chief Msgt. Joseph Hungate said that impact isn’t going away any time soon. In October of 2020, the 134th unveiled a plaque dedicating the armory at Tyson McGhee in his name. That armory is used daily by the security forces Griffin worked alongside.
“In security forces, we carry guns for a living,” Hungate said. “We protect the people and the assets at the base, and every day when you go to work, you have to go to the armory. That’s now called the Griffin Armory, and when those folks arm up to do their job, they see him.”
The legacy Griffin left behind, Hungate said, represents part of what it means to be a member of the Air National Guard. The ability to “embrace the suck” as he put it, brings members of the guard together in a way nothing else can replicate. He wants to make sure Griffin’s wife and daughter will always have a home in Alcoa, because to him, the guard is a family — something Bailey echoed.
“We all wear the cloth of our nation, but here in our squadron and in the wing, we’re family,” he said. “We strive to take care of one another.”
Hungate wants to make sure he can honor his friend’s memory in any way he can. That’s why he worked to get pictures cleared through the wing’s public affairs department when Texas Roadhouse moved its Alcoa location to the other side of Hall Road.
Ron Houser is the area market partner for Texas Roadhouse, and he counted Griffin as a close personal friend. The two used to tailgate together at University of Tennessee games.
“I knew we were going to be moving the restaurant eventually,” he told The Daily Times, “and I wanted to do something for the people to remember him.”
The finalized mural depicts Griffin alongside his K-9 partner Zasko, who he served alongside before joining Hungate’s unit. Members of Griffin’s family and his squadron were present for its official unveiling on opening weekend.
“Since then, when we do drill weekends, we have five or six folks that will eat dinner there to feel a connection to him,” Bailey said.
Griffin, who was known to his friends as “Griff,” was a warrior in Hungate’s eyes. He wants to make sure that warrior’s legacy never fades.
“There’s an old saying that warriors die twice,” he said. “The first is when they actually experience death, and the second is the last time their name is spoken. I don’t want the name Master Sergeant Griffin to ever stop coming out of people’s mouths.”
