AAA is forecasting a high amount of Americans traveling for the Fourth of July, nearing or surpassing record highs set in 2019.
While all modes of travel will be used, AAA predicts most Americans who travel for the holiday will use automobiles, despite high gas prices. Gas prices for the holiday are expected to be the most expensive holiday prices since 2014.
"Expensive gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from that road trip many have waited more than a year for. If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a statement released Tuesday.
AAA also estimates that air travelers will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels, with a major increase compared to July 4, 2020. Other modes of travel, such as train and bus, also are expected to see an increase, but most likely will not reach pre-pandemic levels.
