People flying to celebrate the Christmas holidays are likely home free already. As for motorists, the worst could be yet to come.
More than 104 million holiday travelers are driving to their destinations. INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects the frustration factor to peak on Thursday, Dec. 26, with delays most likely on the day after Christmas.
With the holiday landing on Wednesday, smack in the middle of the week, many passengers traveling from McGhee Tyson Airport booked their flights over the weekend, easing air traffic right before and after Christmas Day.
Becky Huckaby, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority vice president of public relations, said Monday that the heaviest travel day for passengers through TYS already has happened.
“We had a peak day (Sunday). We’ll have a steady stream today with a light travel day. Christmas Day will be light as well,” she said.
With this being a record-setting year for air travel throughout 2019 at TYS, and weather delays possible at destination airports, that still could mean crowded terminals at the nation’s busiest airport hubs.
AAA forecast on Monday that with 4.9% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in volume during the year-end holidays that started on Dec. 21 and continue until Jan. 1. The 6.97 million Americans expected to fly will be the most since 2003.
With New Year’s Day on a Wednesday, it probably won’t be as heavily traveled as it would be for a long weekend New Year’s, Huckaby said.
“But we also have a bowl game that people can fly to, Jacksonville. That will also impact New Year’s traffic,” she said, referring to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup between Tennessee and Indiana on Jan. 2.
About 97,500 Tennesseans are expected to fly as the holidays close out the year, an increase of 5%.
They will be part of the 115.6 million Americans traveling during this season of cheer. That’s the most since 2000, when AAA started counting automobile, plane, train, bus and cruise ship modes of transportation. Tennessee travelers will make up 4.4% of that national total, also a record at 2.76 million.
Most Volunteer State travelers will take road trips, with 2.59 million reaching their destinations by automobile, an increase of 4.4%.
Gas up 25 cents over last year
Motorists traveling in the South and Southeast will find some of the lowest gasoline prices in the country, ranging from $2.19-$2.41 per gallon. The national average was $2.54 on Monday.
Tennessee’s average gas price was $2.31, two cents lower than last week, one cent lower than last month, but a quarter higher than last year.
Following its standard practice for major holidays, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has stopped construction-related lane closures to avoid traffic tie-ups. No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways until 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
“With 2.59 million motorists expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting motorists to their destinations safely is our top priority,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said in a news release. “As always, please wear your seat belt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions and never drink and drive.”
A few long-term lane closures will remain in place for safety, the agency said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.