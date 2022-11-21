AAA announced Monday, Nov. 21 that it will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by activating its “Tow to Go” program. The program provides up to 10 miles of transportation for impaired drivers with their vehicle free of charge.
Tow to Go will be active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. The program will be available only in select locations, including Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and the Charlotte area of North Carolina.
“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said in a release. “Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or a ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead, and we’ll get you to a safe location.”
AAA said it expects this year to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the roads in history. Anyone, regardless of AAA membership, will be able to call (855) TOW-2-GO, and AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location up to 10 miles away.
AAA requests that this service be treated as a last resort. Tow to Go will transport only one person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.