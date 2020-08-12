The American Association of University Women of Maryville and the League of Women Voters of Blount County are hosting a car parade to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
On Aug. 18, 1920, the Tennessee legislature became the deciding state to vote to ratify the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
The parade to celebrate this anniversary will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at High Praises Church, 1601 East Broadway Ave., Maryville, and will end at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 West Broadway Ave.
The Maryville Police Department will escort the parade. Political campaigning is not permitted during the parade, as it is a nonpartisan commemoration of a historical event.
In order to drive in the parade, drivers should meet at High Praises at 5:40 p.m. All drivers must be insured and have decorations or signs designating them as parade cars. The AAUW and LWV are encouraging people to use purple and gold decorations.
If multiple people are in parade cars, they are expected to wear masks, practice physical distancing and not leave their vehicles during the parade.
For more information, call 865-363-8110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.