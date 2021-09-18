Ten men with bulletproof vests, weapons and flashlights made their way through the dark, musty, abandoned Sears building at Foothills Mall early Saturday.
As part of the 12 person Special Weapons and Tactics team at Maryville Police Department, they were doing a scheduled training.
Lt. Eddie Davis, more frequently called “LT,” lead the team through the building to practice breaking down doors and clearing rooms.
Although no danger was present, Davis was adamant that his team not “get lazy” in its training. “Check the corner like a bad guy is there waiting for you,” he said. He continued to give team members pointers, making sure their footwork was tight and fluid.
Serious about their training, but not with each other, jokes were cut about age, arthritis and other topics typical in a group of close coworkers.
One member, who isn’t as tall as the others, was working on breaking down a door that had a shelf in the middle of it. With some laughter in-between, the others told him he didn’t need to worry about it since his strike would be low.
They also practiced prying doors open with a curved tool and a sledge hammer, a two-man job. At one point, they busted through a glass door, then spent the next few minutes sweeping shards to the side.
Someone drove their large armored vehicle, which they use to transport supplies, and parked it outside the mall. They said they get a lot of glances from the public when driving it on the streets.
It’s used to get to places safely and all together as a team. With the same motor as a dump truck and brakes as a semitrailer, it can go up to 70 mph.
MPD got it from the military with a grant. Although the outside has been painted black and branded for the SWAT team, the inside is still tan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.