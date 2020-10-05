When students return to class next week following fall break, about 1,000 more will be on campus instead of learning virtually.
“After fall break we will have 693 students returning from virtual to in-person classes,” Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt told the school board last week. “We are looking forward to getting those students back in class.”
“I think our teachers are doing an outstanding job with the virtual school, but in the end nothing replaces a child being in school with their peers and in front of a live classroom teacher,” the director said at the Oct. 1 meeting. “It’s just about impossible to replicate that.”
Britt has said about 26% of BCS students initially chose virtual learning, so that number would represent about a quarter of those, based on the district’s enrollment.
Maryville City Schools had 876 students enrolled in virtual learning before fall break and expects 188 to return to campus. Just 17 Maryville students plan to change from traditional to virtual learning.
The total coming back to Alcoa City Schools was not available this week. During last month’s school board meeting, however, principals reported virtual learning enrollment was falling from a high of 67 to 23 at the elementary school and from 84 to 44 at the high school after fall break.
While local schools all gave families the option to choose virtual learning this school year because of the pandemic, they also have limited the times when students may switch between the options.
Unengaged
“We have about a third of our virtual students that are not doing very well,” Britt told the Blount County Board of Education. “They are not attending class as much as they should. They are not engaging in doing their assignments as much as they should, and some of them are failing class here after the first nine weeks.”
Most of those are at the middle and high school levels.
After the meeting he explained in an interview that the students who are failing but not planning to return to campus will receive an academic contract that outlines what work they must make up and opportunities for help. If they don’t respond in two weeks, BCS will drop them from the virtual program, and the student will have to return to in-person classes.
“This is the last resort,” Britt said, noting the district has tried to work with families all along. “We’ve been attempting to get these young people and their parents engaged in the process. We’re trying to help them all that we can help them, and they’re not responding.”
In an earlier interview, Assistant Director Jake Jones said sometimes parents think the students are doing school work because they see the child at the computer, but BCS can monitor the activity, what sites they are on and if they are active. “We know if they put the time in,” he said. “That’s been an eye-opener for parents.”
Some students are only noncompliant in certain classes, Jones said.
The local districts said they have been striving to support students at home, but for many returning to traditional learning, it is because virtual learning wasn’t a success for them.
“Most of them are showing up and doing what they need to be marked in attendance; they are not always doing what they need to (in order) to do the best they can and be engaged,” Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead told The Daily Times.
“Virtual learning is not just challenging for the students but for families and teachers,” said Keri Prigmore, ACS director of attendance and Coordinated School Health.
When families aren’t responding to phone calls, emails and texts, administrators and school resources officers are making home visits, sometimes with a member of the Family Resource Center, to connect people with other support in the community, such as food.
The district isn’t trying to add pressure on families and is working with those without adequate internet access, Prigmore said, but it isn’t giving them a free pass. The schools are holding students accountable for their performance and for being seen or heard on a regular basis.
When virtual learning isn’t working, they are encouraging students to return to campus. “The other option is truancy,” Prigmore said.
She recognizes that the decision to attend in person can be difficult for families and tries to reassure them by describing the measures the schools are taking. “COVID is a real thing,” she said. “We are doing what we can to make it as safe as we can.”
Jones said the schools want to support the students academically, socially and emotionally and work with them through the struggles.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Cases{/span}Britt told the school board BCS has averaged six to eight cases of COVID-19 a week in the first nine weeks of classes. “Fortunately they have been very spread out across the district,” he said.
Blount County Schools has had 42 students and 23 staff members who have disclosed a positive COVID-19 test result since classes began in late July. BCS declined an earlier request by The Daily Times to report case numbers by school.
Maryville City Schools has reported 16 student cases and 13 staff. Seven of the student cases have been at the high school.
Alcoa City Schools has reported a dozen cases but is not saying how many are students and how many are staff.
Overall Blount County has reported a total of 285 cases of the novel coronavirus among children ages 5-18, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. On the first day of classes for local public schools, July 22, it was 82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.