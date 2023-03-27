With about $750,000 raised for an estimated $1.1 million capital campaign, Blount County Animal Center officials are talking with architects about plans to expand the facility on Currie Avenue in Maryville.
Charlie Radford, the animal center’s director, said in an interview that those discussions should lead to construction drawings and some assistance in the bidding process. Center staff plan to enlarge the lobby and isolation areas, as well as animal control offices and the large dog kennel runs.
There also are plans to redo an existing garage for storage and add a smaller garage space and courtyard area, among other changes.
Radford commented that the center’s need to find space for its cats is a major factor driving the expansion. The center, which is owned by the county, is open admission and can’t refuse to take an animal from a county resident.
“There are days here when we have 110, 120 cats that we’re housing and taking care of,” he said. “The original cattery was not built to handle that.”
The original animal center design included space for 30 cats, according to former reporting from The Daily Times. Animal center staff have shifted what were once education and conference areas into additional space for cats.
Frequent animal center volunteer Wendy Lemons said that on a typical day, there are between 60 and 80 cats at the center. “In kitten season, we’re talking 100 plus,” she commented.
The number of large dogs housed at the animal center also has increased in recent times, Radford said. The center can hold about 50 large dogs and 30 smaller ones in total. The number of large dogs at the animal center is often about 50, he said.
With the expansion, he has hopes of adding about nine outdoor- indoor kennel runs for large dogs, which would increase the center’s capacity in that area by around 20%.
“Based on what the architects are telling us, and the length of time it’s going to take them to prepare a set of drawings, we are looking at anywhere from mid to late summer to November to begin this project,” he said.
Though the animal center has over 90% adoption rates for cats and dogs, it is often at full capacity. When there’s no space for an animal at the center, staff ask owners to keep their pet with them until a place becomes available.
Yet, sometimes owners decline to keep their animals for any extra time, or animal control will pick up strays; sometimes someone will find a lost pet and bring it to the center. All of those scenarios can strain the center’s resources, but Radford said he still appreciates the efforts to help animals.
“That’s what we’re here for,” he said.
The work on the building is set to be funded largely through donations raised by the nonprofit Friends of the Blount County Animal Center organization, which has secured donations from private individuals and organizations, as well as some grant money. Donations made online through www.friendsbcac.com can be designated for the building expansion.
“We will continue the fundraising efforts,” Radford said.
Once construction drawings are ready, a separate bidding process concluded and any additional spending approved by the county commission, Radford said he expects construction would take roughly three to four months. He added that that estimate would depend on weather conditions and the supply chain.
The animal center will stay open throughout the construction period, Radford noted.
