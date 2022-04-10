The Guide to the 2022 Blount County Primary and Rockford City Election, inside today’s edition, was more than a month in the making. We consider it a privilege to serve Blount Countians as your newspaper of record for nearly 140 years.
In preparing this guide, we published several stories that encouraged candidates to email their answers to a standard candidate questionnaire — none of which were specific to policies or issues — noting that even if a candidate did not participate, we would still include their name, party affiliation, and the office they are seeking.
Submissions trickled in at first, so we decided to contact those whom we had not yet heard from. It was a task that involved reaching out to candidates to ensure each had an opportunity to provide basic biographical information and answer three general questions.
Many found it difficult to confine their answers to general questions to the 100-word limit. We took the unusual step of asking for rewrites and oftentimes explained our reasons for ensuring answers were edited per Associated Press Style and The Daily Times’ local style. In essence, we treated them the way we do letters to the editor.
Despite our best efforts, there were several who chose not to participate.
To those who did, we thank you for helping us to inform Blount County voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.