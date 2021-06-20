It was a simple tradeoff in an anything-but-simple situation: the cigarette for the gun.
On the back porch of a Ridge View Road residence May 21, Blount County Sheriff’s Cpl. Darin Gallow offered the trade, hoping the man across from him would remove the revolver from his sternum in exchange for a requested cigarette.
It was the climax of an hours-long negotiation that ended with Gallow essentially saving the man’s life, talking him down from possible suicide to agreeing to get help.
Gallow’s actions that day earned him two Blount County Sheriff’s Office awards: the Lifesaving Commendation and May Co-Employee of the Month.
“Cpl. Gallow went above and beyond, placing himself in a possible harmful situation without hesitation,” BCSO said in a recent Facebook post announcing the awards. “His calmness, determination, clear thinking, compassion, and professionalism led the victim eventually to realize that suicide was not the answer and to save himself from his own self destruction.”
‘Building a rapport’
The situation began with crucial misinformation.
According to Gallow, BCSO and previous reporting by The Daily Times, law enforcement received an afternoon call that a man was in the process of committing suicide, sitting on the residence’s back porch with a gun to his chest.
“The initial information we got from the call was that he only had two bullets in the gun, which later proved to be not good information,” said Gallow, a Marine Corps veteran who has been with BCSO for 8½ years and also spent time with the Alcoa Police Department.
“He only had two bullets missing from the gun, so he had four in the actual revolver, other than just two.”
Police blocked off part of Ridge View Road, and others who lived at the residence left unharmed. Deputies rounded the house, with Gallow coming up behind the man, who was ex-Air Force and in his late 50s.
Gallow made small talk with the man, who ordered him to stop approaching. But as Gallow felt out the situation, he slowly walked up the steps leading to the porch and the man, who never removed the gun from his chest.
“During the time of talking to him and going across different reasons for what he was doing and building a rapport with him, I would step up to the next step,” Gallow said.
“It wasn’t until I got to probably about the third step, he would tell me, “Stay there, stay there, stay there.’ And I would kind of change the subject and then move up the next step when I felt a little more comfort. ... That took me the most time was to walk up the steps to get on the same level as he was.”
Eventually, Gallow was 2-3 feet from the man, who would periodically adjust the gun at his chest and tell Gallow not to move.
“It went through my mind a few times to kind of jump at him and grab (the gun), but I never saw an opening big enough to where it wouldn’t hurt him or (have a) chance of the gun going off or something like that. ... We wanted to preserve his life, my life, everybody’s life that was involved,” Gallow said.
The gun for the cigarette
Gallow continued speaking with the man, offering water as the sun burned overhead.
“The man told Gallow that he had nothing to live for, and that he had lost everything and the only way out was to kill himself,” BCSO said in the Facebook post. “He stated that his wife could have the life insurance money and his pension, and she would be able to live a better life.”
The man refused to speak with a negotiator, preferring to talk to Gallow; they spoke for nearly three hours, with Gallow imploring the man to talk with the Department of Veterans Affairs and consider his wife.
“He asked me, would I handcuff him, if we were going to charge him and tackle him and things like that,” Gallow said. “And I told him, ‘No. We won’t do that. You and I can get up and walk out of here. I’ll walk with you to the hospital. I’ll take you to the hospital. We’ll take care of you ... and get you the help that you need.’”
“When he started crying, he asked me, ‘You promise?’” Gallow added. “I said, ‘I promise on everything that I am as a person. I promise you that I will walk you out of here.’”
The man wanted a cigarette, and Gallow, who keeps them in his vehicle for people who need them to calm down during stressful situations, had another person fetch one.
“He wanted the cigarette,” Gallow said. “And I told him, ‘You promise me: the cigarette for the gun. I’ll hold the cigarette until you give me the gun.’”
It worked. The man finally removed the gun from his chest and handed it over for the cigarette. Gallow allowed him to smoke it before they walked away together, with Gallow driving the man to Blount Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation.
In the following days, Gallow contacted Veterans Affairs, which got in touch with the man, whose wife called Gallow to thank him for everything.
“Last I know, (the man) was in the hospital, getting treated as far as any mental issues that he may have, suicidal tendencies,” Gallow said. “And (his wife) was accompanying him.”
Training helps in stressful scenariosThe May 21 situation exemplifies the intense situations law enforcement can be faced with and how many roles, including both disciplinarian and counselor, they must take on during them.
“The whole time, we kind of prepare ourselves for the gun to be turned on us,” Gallow said. “It may have been a little awkward for him to do, but at any second, (the gun) could’ve turned on us. One of us, me, anybody that was around, because a lot of times what happens is people that haven’t made the decision to do it themselves, they try to make deputies and officers do it for them.”
Those scenarios are called suicide by cop.
“That thought process goes through your head the whole time,” he added. “But I had to keep my composure. Because if I’m standing there falling apart, it’s not going to help him keep his composure as well. ... We think about it, but at the same time we think about it, we kind of push it aside, because we know that this is something we have to do because there’s not anybody else that’s going to do it.”
During the ordeal, Gallow hoped to shed light on the good law enforcement can provide to the areas they serve.
“One of the things that I really wanted (the man) to understand was I wanted our badge to be a representation of the help that we can give the community,” Gallow said, “and not just something of stopping to write somebody tickets or things like that.”
Gallow, who began his career as a police officer in 1998, completed crisis intervention training during his time in both the military and law enforcement, and those experiences help him navigate such situations, he said.
BCSO has an employee certified in crisis intervention training who teaches it to deputies, spokeswoman Marian O’Briant said. Most patrolling deputies have either already had the training or will go through it in the future, she said, and BCSO trainers expounded more heavily on de-escalation this year.
“I think it’s very important because on a day-to-day basis, most of the times that we deal with people, it’s not a happy event. ... You have some people that the only thing they really want to do is escalate the situation,” Gallow said.
BCSO announced Gallow’s awards alongside those of Deputies Brent Orr and Ron Blair; Orr was named Employee of the Month for March, and Blair was awarded Co-Employee of the Month for May alongside Gallow.
“Through it all, Cpl.Gallow’s willingness to help others in need did indeed save the man’s life,” BCSO said in the post. “Cpl. Gallow is an esteemed member of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and his experience and wisdom are irreplaceable. ‘Great job” and “congratulations’ don’t seem like the right words to describe his actions on May 21, 2021.
“We humbly say ‘thank you’ for putting your life on the line for another human being.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.
