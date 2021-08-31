Blount County Schools is scrambling to find enough substitute teachers, and about 20% of Alcoa City Schools students are absent.
While the county averaged nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past two weeks, and new cases among school-age children are among the highest since the pandemic began, administrators say quarantines and other illnesses are taking a toll too.
On Tuesday, Blount County Schools had 72 teachers and 1,459 students out across its 21 schools. BCS Director Rob Britt told the Blount County Commission’s Education Committee that was 9% of the district’s teachers and about 15% of students.
“We have a substitute fill rate of just 74% today. Yesterday it was worse; it was 67%,” Britt said during the meeting at Heritage High School.
When they can’t fill in for certified teachers with substitutes, he explained, “What principals do is they go find as many warm bodies as they can and line them up in increments of whatever free time that they have and put them in that classroom to help keep those students well supervised, safe and, of course, try to keep some instruction going if at all possible.”
“If you’re teaching a calculus class and you put Rob Britt in there, you’ve got a warm body,” he said.
Throughout the past month BCS was able to fill only 84% of teacher absences, and that dropped to 77% the week of Aug. 23-27, according to Assistant Director David Murrell.
“We’re struggling along,” Britt said. “I think that’s our biggest challenge right now.” BCS is offering extra pay and using other strategies to boost its number of substitute teachers.
Earlier in the meeting HHS Principal Jed West talked about how teachers and students met the challenges the pandemic presented during the past school year.
“We had about a 99.99% participation rate in wearing masks on a regular basis at Heritage High School last year. That helped keep as many kids in the building as possible when it came to close contacts and other things,” West told the county commissioners and school board members.
Few masks were seen at HHS on Tuesday in classrooms and the Education Committee meeting.
BCS updated its COVID-19 response plan Aug. 30 to say, “Face coverings are strongly recommended for students, staff, and guests while inside school buildings. Face coverings are optional and not required.”
ACS staff masks
Alcoa City Schools started requiring staff members to wear masks while indoors on Tuesday.
It is also restricting visitors, requiring them to wear masks and is not approving any new field trips at this time.
The district’s COVID-19 update says, “The school district will not be allowing visitors unless necessary and with an appointment. All visitors will be required to wear a mask. Parents will need to remain outside to pick up/drop off their children and should not enter the building unless they have a pre-arranged appointment or meeting with a staff member. Any adult entering the building must wear a mask.”
“I personally felt like we really need to do this,” Director Becky Stone said, noting that most of the school board members supported the update.
Stone said student absences are running about 20% across the district, including quarantines for COVID-19 exposure, and the intermediate school has the most students out.
ACS had about seven unfilled absences across its four schools Monday.
MCS ‘Manageable’
Maryville City Schools is seeing attendance at about 90%, with the junior high slightly lower, according to Director Mike Winstead.
On Monday, the district had about 40 employee absences, including certified teachers and classified staff, and had only four or five positions unfilled across its seven schools.
“It’s a little higher than usual for this time of year but still manageable,” Winstead said of the employee absences.
Maryville’s high school and junior high have begun sending daily emails to staff and parents about the COVID-19 numbers they are seeing, Winstead said last week. Coulter Grove Intermediate also is providing a weekly summary.
The director said Maryville’s principals have the freedom to determine the level of communication they believe is appropriate.
From Aug. 20-27, MCS conducted 102 COVID-19 tests and had 15 positives. On Aug. 27 the district had 54 active student cases of COVID-19 and four active staff cases, according to Winstead.
Blount County Schools is considering posting a COVID-19 data dashboard on its website, according to Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications. From Aug. 2-30, BCS had 110 students and 17 staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to Vance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.