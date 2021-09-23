The Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are promoting child car safety tips and explaining how to properly install a car seat, a press release states.
They released a video as part of an educational series titled, "Talking Traffic Safety," that can be found at https://youtu.be/Mrc8Zo_kl0l.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, "Seat Check Saturday," will be an end to the weeklong initiative, "Child Passenger Safety Week," that began on Sept. 19.
The release from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security states that vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death for children in America. It adds that 87% of car seats are misused in Tennessee, on average.
The NHTSA, the release states, recommends children use a rear-facing car seat for as long as their weight and height allows. It adds that once they've outgrown a rear-facing car seat they should use a booster seat.
More information about child safety in vehicles can be found at www.tntrafficsafety.org/cps.
