A Crossville man was arrested Wednesday after Maryville police said he struck an officer while driving a stolen car drunk. The officer was not injured, but his motorcycle was damaged.
The Blount County Dispatch Center alerted officers of an impaired driver, later identified as Steven Lee Angel, 37, headed toward West Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville.
In an MPD report, Cpl. Steven Wickert stated he observed a vehicle matching the car’s description traveling down North Houston Street. He pulled over to allow the car to pass and noticed the car’s plate matched that given by a dispatcher.
Wickert began following Angel down North Houston Street.
“I observed the vehicle travel from the left hand lane all the way into the right hand lane in an erratic motion, nearly striking a curb,” the report stated.
Wickert hit his lights and sirens, but said Angel ignored him and fled toward Cunningham Street “at a high rate of speed.”
Angel attempted to turn onto Mountain View Avenue but did not negotiate the turn correctly and nearly drove into a front yard, the report stated.
He then continued traveling down Mountain View Avenue at 49 mph, ignoring stop signs at South Cedar and South Magnolia streets, the report stated.
Angel eventually ended up on South Ruth Street, where he was tailed by several MPD officers including Adam Cook, who was on an MPD motorcycle.
Officers attempted to box Angel in, but he reversed out of a driveway and began driving back down Ruth Street.
“At that time Officer Cook was entering the driveway and the suspect vehicle rammed into his motorcycle causing him to fall off,” the report stated.
MPD Chief Tony Crisp said Cook was not injured and did not require medical treatment, but damage was done to the motorcycle.
After striking Cook, Angel crashed into a fence, at which time officers successfully boxed the vehicle in and gave Angel verbal surrender commands at gunpoint.
Angel did not comply and was taken to the ground without the use of weapons, the report states.
Officers found the car Angel was driving to be stolen out of Blount County and noted a strong odor of alcohol and several open Busch Light cans in the car.
Angel was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, evading arrest, aggravated assault, expired license, theft of property and vandalism. He was being held on a $131,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
