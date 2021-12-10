The Blount County Ad Hoc Committee to Study County Zoning and Subdivision Regulations viewed presentations from two county experts during its second-ever meeting Thursday night.
Moving forward with its mission to revise Blount County’s zoning regulations in order to mitigate rapid growth and development, the committee invited Blount County Building Director Thomas Lloyd and Blount County Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Manager Ray Boswell to speak at Thursday’s meeting.
Committee Chair Elizabeth Meyers-Rees said Lloyd and Boswell’s presentations were crucial in helping the committee better understand the work that lies ahead of them.
“Both presentations were very helpful to me and it seemed like they were helpful to the other commissioners,” Meyers-Rees told The Daily Times. “It was important I believe for an understanding of how the zoning regulations came about, how recent they were and the need to address them for future growth.”
Lloyd gave a lengthy presentation on suburbanizing and the urban growth boundaries of Maryville and Alcoa.
“I want to try and provide a little bit of background on what I thought were probably the true topics that could help us get our mind wrapped around the framework of what we’re discussing,” Lloyd told the committee. “Last month we did a lot of talking about the suburbanizing zone, which is where we’re seeing all the development. We’re also going to talk about urban growth boundaries because I think it will come up a lot.”
Boswell followed by explaining what GIS is and how it can help guide the committee in the future.
“What GIS is, is a combination of advanced technology and mapping application,” Boswell explained to the committee. “It’s the ability to take database information and visualize it in the context of a map.”
Boswell gave a detailed demonstration of how GIS can be used to identify areas where urban growth, population density and traffic congestion are currently causing issues in Blount County.
Meyers-Rees was impressed with Boswell’s GIS presentation, saying it will be crucial to the committee as they work to re-evaluate the county’s zoning laws.
“I think the data that’s going to be available from Mr. Boswell will be the key to thinking about the future, to making sure that any projections we assume — about population growth, traffic patterns — are realistic,” Meyers-Rees said. “It’s important to get a basic understanding of what started as organic growth of the cities in the county and the county itself, and the ability now to plan growth so we don’t infringe on certain aspects of this county.”
Following the meeting Meyers-Rees underscored the importance of the committee’s task and expressed optimism that their work will inspire a greater public interest as meetings continue.
“Hopefully we’ll have bigger audiences for future meetings but again this is a brand new thing,” Meyers-Rees said. “It really came about because the only existing zoning regulations in the county, ever, are 20 years old and appear to, if not be obsolete, be approaching a point where they’re going to obsolete. They have to be addressed.”
