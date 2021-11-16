The ad hoc committee formed to review Blount County’s zoning and subdivision regulations elected its leaders and established a course of action during its first meeting late Tuesday.
The committee has been tasked with reviewing and revising decades-old zoning regulations amid public outcry over rapid growth and development.
Last month, Blount County Planning Commission Chairman Ed Stucky appointed nine members to the committee. Clifford Walker, Bruce McCllellan and Darrell Tipton represent the Blount County Planning Commission while County Commissioners Tom Stinnett and Scott King represent the Blount County Commission. The five officials are joined by four citizens at large: Denver Hunt, Dianne Barrett, Doug Gamble and Elizabeth Meyers-Rees.
“It’s a good cross-section with a variety of opinions,” Stucky said when forming the committee. “I think they are going to be very instrumental in causing change. Their recommendations will be taken very seriously.”
On Tuesday, Meyers-Rees was elected chairman and Stinnett vice chairman as the committee laid the groundwork for tackling what members concede is a massive task.
“This is a starting point for looking into the zoning, thinking about our current situation and our future because obviously we are planning for the future,” Meyers-Rees said. “We can make recommendations to limit the overgrowth people are concerned about and also keep the character of the community.”
The committee’s first meeting largely was organizational, giving members a chance to voice their ideas and concerns before diving head first into complex zoning laws and regulations.
Barrett echoed many of the worries expressed by Blount County residents at recent county meetings, taking a strong stance against suburbanization and the building of clustered homes in the countryside.
Meyers-Rees brought up concerns with infrastructure — another major issue for the citizens whose public outcry fueled the committee’s creation.
“We really need to discuss infrastructure as far as utilities, roads, anything that does not seem to be keeping up with the growth that our area is seeing,” Meyers-Rees said.
The urban growth boundaries of Alcoa and Maryville — which were recently changed to prepare for the arrival of Smith & Wesson’s relocated headquarters — also were discussed.
“My hope is that this can somehow morph into a discussion larger than just about zoning and subdivisions,” Gamble said. “It seems to me like, if that’s all we do, we won’t have dealt with the elephant in the room, which I think is where the urban growth boundaries are and why the cities are so huge.”
With the county’s future in their hands, Stinnett suggested the committee confront problems by looking to the past.
“I believe we need to go back and look at some of the history,” Stinnett said. “Go back to ‘98 when the state came in and told the cities to get together and create some growth boundaries. At the same time, that’s when (it) changed the ability of the cities to annex people. There’s just a lot of history there and we really need someone to come and talk to us about the history.”
As the meeting came to a close, the committee agreed with Stinnett and planned to ask Blount County Geographic Information Systems Manager Ray Boswell to attend the next meeting and provide a history lesson on the zoning laws as well as the formation of the cities’ urban growth boundaries.
“This is pretty much what I expected to happen. A little bit of discussion but a lot of organization,” Meyer-Rees told The Daily Times after the meeting adjourned. “Now we can get started and review all of these documents and see where the county’s at and make recommendations on where we’d like to see it go.”
The ad hoc committee’s next meeting has not been set yet.
