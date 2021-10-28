The Blount County Planning Commission announced Thursday the formation of an ad hoc committee tasked with revising the county’s zoning regulations.
The plan to form the ad hoc committee has been going through the proper legislative hoops for more than a month. It originally was proposed by Blount County Commissioners Nick Bright and Steve Mikels in early September amid growing concern about rapid growth and development.
“It’s been some time since zoning regulations have been addressed and basically we are seeking to create an ad hoc committee to address the zoning regulations in the county,” Bright said at the time.
At Thursday’s meeting, Planning Commission Chairman Ed Stucky — who was tasked with appointing members — explained that the committee will be made up of nine members: three from the Planning Commission, two from the Blount County Board of Commissioners and four citizens at large.
“It’s a good cross section with a variety of opinions,” Stucky said. “Ad hoc members, I thank you for stepping up to the plate. I don’t envy the job ahead of you.”
Clifford Walker, Bruce McCllellan and Darrell Tipton will represent the Planning Commission.
Tipton said he originally did not want to be on the committee but stepped up when asked by Stucky.
“I feel like I have the background and experience to add something to it,” he said. “A lot of times you need history to understand what’s going on in the present and I feel like I have a good history on where we are, how we got there and maybe where we’re gonna try to go.”
Tipton said he doesn’t believe there is an “easy answer” to mitigating growth, adding that county leaders need to decide what they want Blount County’s future to look like.
“I think it depends on what you consider the issues to be,” Tipton said. “If you’re talking about traffic, for example, you’re not going to solve that as long as you have people moving into town. And people are going to move into town as long as you continue to recruit industry and promote the area as a retirement community. You can’t have it both ways.”
Tipton and the other planning commissioners will be joined by County Commissioners Tom Stinnett and Scott King.
King said he’s not sure how the committee will fix the county’s development issues but added that he is ready to get to work.
“We won’t know until we get in there, but that’s the reason we’re having (it),” King said. “If I had a magic ball I’d fix it tomorrow.”
For the committee’s four citizens at large, Stucky said he looked at people who had submitted their names and made their voices heard at previous Planning Commission meetings.
“We’d asked for citizens because of all the brouhaha at the meetings in the last two months,” Stucky said. “We asked people to submit their names so we looked at those who submitted their names and who had been recommended or spoken up before.”
To fill the seats, Stucky chose Denver Hunt, Dianne Barrett, Doug Gamble and Elizabeth Meyers-Reeves.
The nine members will convene for the committee’s first meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Blount County Operations Center.
Stucky expressed confidence in the newly formed committee as it prepares for a massive and important undertaking.
“I think they are going to be very instrumental in causing change,” Stucky said. “Their recommendations will be taken very seriously. We’ve got county commissioners on there, we’ve got Planning Commission members and their words will be taken very seriously by this body.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.