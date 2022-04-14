The ad hoc committee tasked with studying county zoning and subdivision regulations voted to forward three recommendations to the Blount County Planning Commission during its Thursday, April 14 meeting.
Those recommendations include removing cluster and planned unit development from county regulations.
Following the vote on cluster development, members also voted to recommend initiating a professional review of the county’s land use policy and disbanding the ad hoc committee entirely. The three votes were unanimous.
The meeting opened without much apparent unity among committee members. As the meeting began, Elizabeth Myers-Rees, the committee’s chair, took some criticism from fellow committee member Tom Stinnett.
Stinnett said that he was concerned that Myers-Rees “threw us under the bus” during a recent Blount County Commission meeting, when the topic of the committee’s meeting frequency arose.
Myers-Rees responded, saying that she had merely informed the county commission of the ad hoc committee’s scheduling discussions.
Her comments at the commission meeting were motivated by questions from commissioners as to why the committee had not then forwarded any recommendations to the planning commission.
Stinnett added that he felt it was likely that the commission was taking over the role with which the committee had been charged.
“The commission has bypassed us. In my opinion, we have wasted our time. It doesn’t matter what we do — they’ve already sent what they want the planning commission to look at,” Stinnett said.
Yet, he said, he was concerned about cluster development in the county. That concern was widely shared within the committee.
Dianne Barrett, an at-large member of the committee, told other members that “I am not a proponent of cluster housing. It’s just that simple. … We lose the beauty of our land,” Barrett said, proposing a ban on cluster development.
Thomas Lloyd, director of planning for Blount County, told members of the committee that if they planned to recommend eliminating cluster developments from county regulations, they could also consider recommending action on planned unit development.
Such developments are similar to cluster developments, but also encompass commercial uses. Cluster development is purely residential.
Lloyd also told the committee that it could recommend specific standards for cluster developments, short of striking them.
But while most members of the committee regarded cluster development negatively, growth alone was more contentious.
Denver Hunt, another at-large member of the committee, noted that a building moratorium would have an immediate, negative effect on employment in the area. Both construction workers and building-materials suppliers would likely feel the impact, he said.
Agreeing with Hunt, Clifford Walker, a member of both the planning commission and the ad hoc committee, commented, “A moratorium is gonna put a lot of people who are already struggling to pay their bills and survive in this county in a very, very tough situation.”
On average, Stinnett said, the county has grown at a rate of about 1% per year since its establishment. “Guys, that’s perfect. You have to have growth,” he said.
“If we take an acre, and we cut it down to ¾ an acre? It’s like gasoline: the price is gonna go up. We’re paying $205 a square foot for new houses here in this community right now … (employees of) our sheriff’s department cannot purchase a house.”
Part of the problem with new developments came down to design, for some members of the committee.
“All I can envision seeing, is what I see across from William Blount High School … and that’s what we have a problem with — that’s what the whole community has a problem with,” Hunt said, of a proposed cluster development.
Those and other concerns were enough to push the committee into making its first and final recommendations to the planning commission.
In a 9-0 roll call vote, members agreed to recommend eliminating cluster and planned unit developments from county regulations.
That vote taken, the committee had begun a second vote, to recommend disbanding the committee, when Doug Gamble, an at-large committee member, brought up a suggestion he had raised earlier in the meeting.
He proposed recommending that the planning commission initiate a comprehensive review of its decades-old land use policy.
Both that suggestion and the vote to disband were also carried unanimously.
After the meeting adjourned, Myers-Rees said in a conversation with The Daily Times that she was pleased with the committee’s work.
Gamble agreed, saying that future public meetings should help to keep the community engaged with the work which will determine its future.
“This is the first time in my living here that the left-wing and the right-wing in this county have agreed about something important,” he said. “You look at the political composition of people that care about this — it’s all over the place. That’s hardly ever true around here.”
