Adams Publishing Group, parent company of The Daily Times, named Faith Hochanadel its vice president of human resources for the East Division and head of the companywide HR division.
Hochanadel was most recently vice president of human resources at InhabitIQ, a Knoxville-based tech company. She has worked in the human resources industry for 18 years, is certified by HRCI and SHRM, and is an active member of the Tennessee Valley Human Resource Association.
“We are very pleased to have Faith join Adams Publishing Group as VP of human resources. She has the right experience and education to lead our team forward,” said Nick Monico, COO of Adams Publishing Group.
Mark Adams, CEO/President of APG said, “Faith’s experience outside of the media sector will bring a fresh perspective to our organization as we centralize HR across APG.”
Her appointment is effective Feb. 21. Hochanadel will be based in Maryville at The Daily Times.
Hochanadel received her Masters of Legal Studies, Human Resource Management, summa cum laude, from Trinity Law School in June 2020. Her undergraduate degree was in Biology from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia. She spent her junior year abroad in Reading, England, and after graduation she worked as an au pair in Geneva, Switzerland.
Hochanadel lives in Knoxville with her husband of 24 years and her two daughters. Most weekends are spent on the sidelines of a soccer field, cheering on her high schooler. She is happy to work in Maryville, having previously lived here for 10 years and having been a member of the Junior Service League of Maryville for five years. She loves reading and learning, traveling and meeting people.
