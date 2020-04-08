The residents of Asbury Place of Maryville are having to adapt like the rest of us to this COVID-19 pandemic — they can’t go to church, dine together or celebrate birthdays with parties.
Their to-do list does, however, include making cloth face masks for people who have to venture out. Elizabeth Franklin, 95, has taken stacks of fabric and sewn fashionable, protective masks that she readily gives away. They have been in high demand.
Then there’s Janet Harville, another resident who has made crosses by attaching two palm leaves together. The crosses have been popular giveaways in the days leading up to Easter.
Music to soothe the soul during these trying times is the gift of resident Janie Gearhart, who sits down at the piano every day to play old hymns, the ones so many residents at Asbury know by heart.
The staff at Asbury recognizes that isolation is hard on anyone, including those living in its health center, assisted living and independent living housing.
“We are having to get creative with ways to do activities in this environment while we are physically distancing ourselves from each other,” said Erin Butler, lifestyles team leader at Asbury and assisted living social worker.
She said at the assisted living facility, residents have come to love the visits by Human Animal Bonding in Tennessee, or HABIT as they are called. Volunteers bring dogs to interact with the seniors.
The dog, Butler said, is now sending residents “i miss you” notes. Hopefully the dogs will be able to schedule window visits soon. With the windows closed, Butler said.
A lot of emailing is going on at Asbury’s independent living housing. The clubhouse is open, but meals must be takeout. Recently, Wellness Coordinator Rebekah Roberts came up with an idea of how to bring a few smiles from those whose venturing out is now on hold.
“We got pig costumes,” Butler said.
The costumes are the kind that blow up like the popular T-Rex outfits some have seen. Roberts, Butler and Chaplain Bruce Farant were the ones donning the suits.
Make them smile
“We walked around campus,” Butler said. “We had a Bose speaker and played the Cupid Shuffle over and over again. It was pretty funny. We will be doing that again.”
Other engaging activities include having family members of residents create chalk art on the sidewalks outside the facilities. Butler also has asked residents of independent living to color messages that then are taken to those in the health center.
She encourages the public to write to residents cards or letters that can be mailed or dropped off at the front entrance.
Bingo, always a popular pastime at senior centers, is now a way the independent living residents can spend time alone while still accomplishing goals. The spring bingo cards have squares that require participating in specific tasks, such as reading a book, writing a letter, drinking eight glasses of water or trying a new recipe. “These are all things they can do while sequestered,” Butler said.
Those who love the tai chi class offered don’t have to give that up. The instructor conducts the class through Zoom. Exercise programs on YouTube and brain games are daily offerings to residents.
Video chats are made available for residents with families who can’t check up on them with window visits. Asbury was even able to provide a happy 87th birthday for a resident in memory care, Buddy Cathcart. With social distancing in place, well-wishers were able to sing and provide a party atmosphere.
busy hands
Carla Rafferty is assisted living administrator at Asbury. She said she just recently picked up 50 masks that Franklin completed.
“It’s kept her nice and busy,” Rafferty said. “She feels proud that she has been able to help out, using her talents.”
All Asbury staff are required to wear masks. Those who are part of the clinical staff and others who come into close contact with residents wear the medically approved masks. Everyone else is required to wear the cloth ones, Rafferty said.
With Easter coming up, it will be hard for lots of people to be unable to gather for Sunday services, gather for a family meal and host Easter egg hunts. Rafferty said it will be made easier by the residents who are sharing their musical and artistic talents with others.
“It is difficult for them to not be able to go to church, especially this generation, but really everyone,” Rafferty said. “That is a real, plugged-in connectedness they are missing. Having someone who plays the old hymns they recognize certainly helps. You can hear it all the way down the hallways.”
Farant hasn’t stopped his services. He now does them in the hallways at the assisted living center, with amplifiers so all can hear.
Birdwatching is a passion for seniors, Rafferty pointed out, and something they can continue.
She said she went out and purchased 10 additional feeders to place near residents’ rooms. It can be a fun activity from the safety and comfort of their rooms, she said.
Safety, gratitude
Like other health care facilities, Asbury recognizes those working hard to provide a safe and engaging atmosphere for residents. The banners at the entrances show the gratitude: Super heroes work here.
“Superheroes are wearing chef hats, stethoscopes, they have mops in their hands,” Rafferty said. “It is so much more than our clinical staff. It is housekeeping and cooks and everybody who is a superhero.”
Cathy Canning, director of external and marketing communications, said people have stepped up to make life in this pandemic as good as it can be. She said staff members are committed to doing work not normally assigned to them.
“That’s because they have relationships with the residents and care about them,” Canning said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.