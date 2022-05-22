Although Dr. Harold Naramore likes making good grades, he said it is hard to get excited about high scores from safety review groups like the one Blount Memorial Hospital recently received.
Last fall, BMH scored a “C” on the hospital’s review from the Leapfrog Group and bumped up a letter grade to a “B” this spring. Two of the lowest scoring areas for BMH were “serious breathing problem(s)” and “responsiveness of hospital staff.”
He and other hospital administration said BMH has already solved the respiratory safety issue.
One of many groups that review public data from hospitals and publish results, Leapfrog often time has lagged data. Naramore, chief medical officer, said each category in the scorecard uses data from a different time span.
“Depending on what measure you’re looking at,” Naramore said, “it may or may not really be an accurate picture of what’s going on in the hospital today.”
Alissa McMahon, director of quality management, explained how scores are reached for each category based on larger pools of data that the hospital actively monitors and uses for improvements.
“We’re able to look at our unique data at our hospital on a daily basis, so we look at these national benchmarks, and we don’t wait for this data to come out three years late,” McMahon said. “We look at it in real time.”
She added that hospital administration uses scorecards like Leapfrog’s to confirm the hospital is improving where it needs to be. Each category is rated green, yellow or red in comparison to other hospital scores around the nation for the same category.
The Leapfrog scorecard states that issues like breathing problems and staff responsiveness can be helped by having a full staff, administrative control and ability to properly monitor patients.
Naramore said staffing shortages are a nationwide concern that may not dissipate for several more years. Since last year, the BMH hospital budget has had a major deficit with the cost to contract nurses a big contributor.
As job stress increased during COVID-19, the number of nurses decreased, Naramore said. Like the supply-chain for materials, the cost to employ a nurse increased as nurse availability thinned nationwide and hiring became more competitive.
Staffing shortages and length of stay have been two of the most telling statistics shown by the pandemic.
BMH administration are trying to decrease length of stay by putting a more efficient cycle of care into place. More than seriousness of a health condition can affect length of stay, Naramore explained; it can also be caused from administrative delays.
“No matter whose hospital you’re in ...” Naramore said, “the longer you stay in the hospital, all the data shows, the more likely something not good is going to happen to you.”
The cycle would include quality of care while patients are admitted inside the building and transition to care from patients’ home in a mix of in-person and via-tablet updates — known as telehealth.
Although telehealth did exist before the pandemic, Naramore said COVID-19 “forced” hospitals to implement it.
Before focusing on these improvements, hospital administration and staff partnered with Mayo Clinic to improve MRSA — or staph — infections, and are now working on lowering the infection rate of a central line, an insert that transports substances into a body more directly.
The meter moved from red to green in the MRSA infection category from the last Leapfrog scorecard to the newest one.
Naramore said the hospital’s MRSA infection rate is one of the best in the country. McMahon explained how infection decreased after the hospital started offering skin cleansing for any admitted patient and nostril cleanses for patients in the ICU.
Bacteria exists on the surface of skin, especially inside someone’s nose, and can cause the infection. While prevention was an upfront cost, McMahon said it was less expensive than post-infection treatment.
Prevention, generally, Naramore said, is more cost effective and better for patients than treatment.
Lately, Naramore said he often mentions how COVID-19 has postponed preventive healthcare, and he believes the pandemic will ripple into the future with medical complications that aren’t directly related to COVID-19.
A late stage of cancer could develop in someone because that person is at risk of dying from the virus if he or she goes to the doctor and catches it, is one example Naramore listed.
“I think the healthcare crisis that’s going to happen after COVID is just starting,” Naramore said, “and it may be worse than COVID.”
He and other hospital administration are encouraging the public to “catch up on care.”
The entire Leapfrog Group scorecard for BMH can be viewed at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/h/blount-memorial-hospital.
