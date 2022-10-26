Admissions to Blount Memorial Hospital declined in September, hospital Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith said in a Tuesday combined finance and audit committee meeting.
Although BMH’s admissions numbers rose in August, with 701 admissions — 47 below what the hospital had budgeted — they sank again in September.
Smith noted that patients’ lengths of stay in the hospital were trending in a positive direction, however, at about 4.14 days in September. That figure was under budget for the month, he said, and had remained consistent over most of the summer. Most BMH patients who stayed at the hospital did so for slightly more than four days, according to statistics from July, August and September.
Gross patient revenues also decreased by about $5 million over the same month, though they stayed 2.7% above a budget of about $112 million. Outpatient services, Smith said, have helped keep the hospital above budget for that line item.
Total operating revenues for the month were $2.75 million. The hospital’s revenues so far in 2022 are approximately $950,000 under where they were at the same point in 2021.
Operating losses for September equaled $1.1 million.
Smith said he was “very pleased with where revenue is, these last two months.” He also noted a decrease in expenses relative to 2021, attributing the decline to improvement projects the hospital has pursued.
Overall, the past two months of revenue represent progress for the hospital, he continued.
Contract salaries were at $2.3 million for the year to date, he said. The pandemic has driven those expenses up, Smith suggested, noting that “before the pandemic, we averaged about $1.7 million in contract labor expense per year.” He commented that the hospital aims to decrease its reliance on contract labor.
Remdesivir, an antiviral medication used to treat COVID-19, cost the hospital about $16,000 in September.
He noted that he was “pleased with where we are — I would like to be a little better, obviously — but pleased with where we are compared to budget.”
