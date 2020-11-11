A local partnership effort, used to honor an office dog, raised $15,000 to provide life-saving heartworm treatments for animals at Blount County Animal Center.
Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation, BCAC’s 501c3 partner, joined with Russell & Abbott Heating and Cooling for a matching-gifts Adopt-A-Kennel campaign. All Adopt-A-Kennel funds were dedicated by SMACF to provide heartworm treatments.
And it was needed; the nonprofit that used to provide the treatments folded earlier this year.
The campaign’s $15,000 raised is enough to treat dogs that are positive for heartworms for at least a year, SMACF President Diane Martin said in the release.
Russell & Abbott pledged to match $3,000 in donations, and a private charitable fund, the Hicks Foundation, pledged to match $3,000 as well. Campaign donors will receive a plaque with their name on an Animal Center kennel.
Russell & Abbott participated in the campaign to honor office pet Onyx; Onyx was adopted from BCAC in March and comes to the company office every day before going home with a staff member every night.
“One of our dispatchers saw Onyx on the BCAC Facebook page,” Russell & Abbott marketing manager Shannon Bryant said in the release. “He was an owner-surrender, and his original name just happened to match our branded line of HVAC equipment. We all thought it was just meant to be.”
The company’s previous office dog, a Labrador Retriever mix named Black Olive, was also adopted from BCAC and inspired the company’s logo.
Russell & Abbott’s gift was presented by Bryant and Onyx at BCAC on Oct. 29.
In the release, BCAC Director Charles Rafford thanked Russell & Abbott, the Hicks Foundation and the campaign’s donors on behalf of Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, the Animal Advisory Board and the staff/volunteers at BCAC.
Martin also expressed appreciation for the campaign participants, and Bryant cited BCAC as “a facility we can all be proud of” in the release.
“It only seemed right that we do something good for the animal center since they have given us so much joy,” Bryant said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.