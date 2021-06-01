A driving school soon will offer its services in the Blount County area. Adult Driver Services, a Driver Safety Consultants Inc. affiliate, will provide driving assessments, evaluations and remedial training.
The assessments and training courses will be professional and confidential, the organization said in a statement.
A start date for the class has not been released. Visit adultdriverservices.com for more information about the assessments and lessons.
