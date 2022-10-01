A friendly competition based on the word game Scrabble next month will help support programs for Blount County adults who struggle with basic literacy and other skills.
The Adult Education Foundation of Blount County is launching its first ScrabbleMANIA! fundraiser Nov. 5, an idea long delayed by the pandemic.
The foundation's executive director, Jackie Taylor, first learned about a ScrabbleMANIA! fundraiser that LiteracyCNY, formerly Literacy Volunteers of Greater Syracuse, hosted for many years and was able to see it in person, with tables of teams filling a giant hotel ballroom.
"I was blown away by how much fun people were having," Taylor said.
During the event at the Blount County Public Library, teams of six to eight people will compete to build the highest possible Scrabble board score in three 25-minute rounds of play, with prizes for round champions and the grand champion.
Each round will begin with a word or phrase from which they can draw letters. To speed scoring the AEFBC will use an app from the North American SCRABBLE Players Association, which Taylor is grateful the association is allowing the foundation to use for free.
Taylor said people already are calling on friends and family members to form teams, and she's hoping for involvement from church, school and civic groups as well.
ScrabbleMANIA! will be an addition to the foundation's annual spring fundraiser, an adult spelling bee, and mark the beginning of an online auction to raise money for the foundation's programs.
In Blount County, 17% of adults lack basic literacy skills, according to the U.S. Department of Education. While they may be able to read short texts and use the information to perform simple tasks, Taylor explained, they may struggle to follow more complex written instructions, read a safety manual or complete forms.
AEFBC tutors adults in basic skills and English language learning.
About three-quarters of state prison inmates in the U.S. either didn't graduate from high school or can be considered "low literate," according to ProLiteracy, but inmates who participate in correctional education programs are 43% less likely to return to criminal activity.
The Blount County foundation also offers workforce development and money management classes at the Blount County Justice Center.
Other programs AEFBC has supported include technology programs to help adults gain job skills, internships for young adults and soft skills workshops for the Blount Partnership with the public library.
To learn more about the foundation and ScrabbleMANIA! visit http://bit.ly/AEFBC or call 865-680-7668.
