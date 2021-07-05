The Alcoa Fire Department is in rare company after it received the highest possible Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating, officials announced recently.
ISO is an independent company that provides risk information to insurance companies and community departments. Insurance companies use ISO ratings to set premium rates for policyholders, Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said in a press release.
“The rating is based on numerous elements within the fire department such as manpower, training, response time, and, of course, being provided with excellent up to date equipment,” Johnson said in the release.
Essentially, a better rating means a lower cost for city property owners.
“A community’s investment in fire mitigation is a proven and reliable predictor of future fire losses,” the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service Fire Consultant Dennis Wolf said in the release, “and Alcoa is to be commended for this achievement.
“The fire department’s efforts have resulted in a safer community for both home and businesses owners.”
AFD received an ISO Class I Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating, the highest rating given to fire departments nationwide, according to the release. AFD previously was a Class II department.
“It’s a major accomplishment,” Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson said in an interview, calling a Class I rating “the pinnacle accomplishment for a fire department.”
Only seven of Tennessee’s 852 fire departments previously had achieved a Class I rating, making AFD the eighth, the release states. AFD is also the only fire department in the state to to both hold a Class I rating and be internationally accredited, officials said.
“After several years of intense focus and extensive efforts, we’ve finally achieved a monumental goal,” Robinson said in the release. “We are extremely proud of achieving the Class 1 rating, as it reflects the hard work and dedication of all our personnel.
“This is truly a team effort. Our firefighters did an excellent job helping us meet all the requirements for the Class 1 rating.”
In the release, Robinson cited the help of the Alcoa Public Works and Engineering Department and the Blount County Communications District, and thanked the city’s board of commissioners, Mayor Clint Abbott and Johnson “for their continued support.”
The new classification will become effective Oct. 1 for all policyholders.
Department sees new hires, promotions
AFD is celebrating another milestone as well: The department recently hired three new employees to replace three retirees and promoted six engineers, two lieutenants and three captains.
Firefighters John David Anthony, Eric Bryant and Evan Melhorn were hired, and the promotions included Fire Capts. Steven Owen and Richie Storie; Administrative Capt. Blaine W. Howell; Lts. Steve Lowe and Wayman Whitehead, Engineers Andrew Mann, Robert Scoda, Jeremy Martin, Matt Jesmer, Grant Gentry and Taylor Shultz, the department announced via Facebook.
It’s the most employees promoted at one time during Robinson’s tenure, he said. AFD recently hosted a badge-pinning ceremony to commemorate the moves.
“Since 2019, we’ve become young quick,” Robinson said. “I think total, since 2019, we’ve got 12 new personnel. So our average age has dropped. We’ve lost a lot of experience, but we’ve got really young, eager, super sharp young men that are stepping in.
“Very excited about the future of the Alcoa Fire Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.