The Alcoa Fire Department will conduct its annual hydrant nighttime flow testing this week, the city of Alcoa announced in a press release.
AFD will conduct the testing from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Aug. 17-20 “in hopes of minimally affecting the daily operations of businesses,” the release states.
Commercial centers where testing will be conducted include businesses located at Hunter’s Crossing, Hamilton Crossing, Marilyn Lane, Brenda Drive, Alcoa Highway, Hall Road and New Midland Plaza.
Specifically, the department will be “flushing” the hydrants, which they have to do annually to keep everything running smoothly.
“Every year we flush them,” AFD Chief Roger Robinson said in an interview. “If you don’t flush the hydrants, you get sediment buildup in the lines. So what this does is make sure there’s no debris in there and the hydrants work the way they’re supposed to.”
Business owners and managers will need to be aware of their water quality during the testing, according to the release.
“The AFD warns that, on occasion, the water may become slightly discolored,” the release states. “The department asks all businesses in these centers to check their water before performing their daily operations.
“If you do experience any discoloration, the AFD advises you to open the lowest water faucets in your building and let the running water clear out all discoloration before continuing your services.”
Officials recommend hotels consider reserving laundry services for daytime hours and restaurants being aware of cooking processes during the testing time frame.
“The AFD hopes that flow testing during these hours will have as minimal an impact as possible on your services and daily operations,” the release states.
A certain negative impact the department hopes to avoid while conducting the testing is affecting water conditions at businesses like eateries.
“The reason we do those at nighttime, in certain areas, it helps keep from muddying the water at some of the restaurants and that sort of thing,” Robinson said.
Anyone with problems or questions should contact AFD at 865-380-4999.
