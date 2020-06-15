One step closer to passing a continuation budget for the upcoming fiscal years, Alcoa’s commission recently took a short moment away from business to address racial divides and progress in the city.
At the close of the June 10 meeting, Commissioner Tanya Martin thanked all law enforcement in Blount County for helping with the “Let Justice Ring” rally, which saw thousands of residents march to the courthouse from the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on June 8.
The march was peaceful, a fact Martin attributed to the collaboration of leaders and law enforcement. She thanked fellow Commissioner Jim Buchanan for attending the rally.
“We live in a city where we have not experienced police brutality,” Martin said. “I’m so grateful for that. I’m thankful for the relationship we have with our law enforcement.”
But she added there was still room for improvement.
“The one thing I don’t want us to forget is that we do still have systemic racism here in our town,” she said, pointing to the black-student-to-white-student and black-teacher-to-white-teacher ratios in Alcoa City Schools.
“There is not a black principal or a black vice principal,” she said, noting numbers are “no better” in the Blount County and Maryville City school systems.
“What I am saying to you is that, even though we are not experiencing the same problems other cities are experiencing, we still have some work to do,” Martin said. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to come together, the people who need to come together, and ... make changes where they’re needed.”
Mayor Clint Abbott and Commissioner Buchanan thanked Martin after her comments during the meeting, which was held over the Zoom meeting app.
No other leaders commented on Martin’s statement.
No property tax increases
Before Martin’s comments, she and the rest of the commission voted unanimously to approve a continuation budget for the upcoming fiscal year on first reading.
But this happened with a provision.
The commission is set to come back to the budget part way through the fiscal year and “assess if changes are warranted,” according to notes.
That’s why leaders are calling it a “continuation budget” rather than a budget for fiscal 2021.
Despite spending dropping by an estimated 2.1% for the upcoming fiscal year, notes show there are no plans to increase property taxes — still set at $2.27 of every $100 in assessed value — or utility rates.
Though the budget is essentially just an extension of spending and revenue expectations from fiscal 2020, notes show seven new “projects” will receive a total $775,560 in new spending. These include seven police vehicles, a fire department vehicle, a street sweeper, a mower, dumpsters, iPads and miscellaneous equipment.
Search for new finance director underway
With a new fiscal year, new fiscal leadership is on the horizon as well as Finance Director Susan Gennoe is set to leave Alcoa and become chief financial officer with the city of Knoxville.
“(Gennoe) has been a true leader for the finance area,” Alcoa Human Resources Director Melissa Davis said in an email, adding she was “instrumental” in helping systems advance technologically.
“Although we are saddened by her departure, we are extremely proud of her and are excited about her new opportunity,” City Manager Mark Johnson emailed.
A version of the proposed continuation budget showed that, in 2020, there were five retirements and 25 new hires.
Davis said they immediately started the search for someone to fill Gennoe’s post.
New building height, technology contract approved
In other business June 10, commissioners:
• Approved an annual agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey for operation of a stream gauge at the water treatment plant at a costs of $7,700.
• Amended municipal code for two separate zoning districts — light industrial and heavy industrial — to allow building heights in those zones to be 100 feet.
• Authorized an update to Cityworks PLL software and greenlighted a work order to True North Geographic Technologies for software consulting for an estimated $140,000.
• Approved a resolution that allows the city to apply for a COVID-19 grant from the state for $261,697, set to be spent on Faraday Street construction.
• Approved an ordinance amending the fiscal 2020 budget to allow for bond refunding, which changes Alcoa’s debt service and water and sewer fund.
• Reappointed Mayor Abbott to the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission for another four-year term.
