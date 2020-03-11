A community establishment recently bid farewell to the Maryville-Alcoa driving population after its namesake decided to retire.
Ogle’s Auto Center at New Midland Plaza closed its doors to business one final time Feb. 28, hanging a sign on its door reading: “Thank you for being loyal customers for 37 years! The Ogle family.”
“Ogles auto is closing its doors for the final time,” Owner Gary Garner said in a Facebook post. “We’ve had a lot of fun made a lot of friends over the years there and lots of cool customers. Had many different coworkers over the years and sadly lost a few. Just want to say thanks to everyone for all the good times and memories made over the years and hope Chuck the best on his retirement.”
Chuck Ogle and his father, Ralph, ran the business before Garner came on 21 years ago. Before it was Ogle’s, Garner said it was an extension of JCPenny in 1965, back when the department store had auto centers.
Ralph moved around the country and eventually came back to Tennessee after the retail giant discontinued its auto service centers.
That’s when the father-son duo turned it into the locally owned outfit it was until this February.
“We serviced a lot of people in the community,” Garner remembers. Chuck, he said, was ready to retire. His father passed away around four years ago and the younger Ogle is now in his 60s.
“Ralph was known as the ‘magic man,’” Garner said, explaining that when he moved from one shop to another in the early 1980s, the business’s namesake taught him a few tricks of the trade. “I didn’t even fill out an application: I just showed up on Monday and started working.”
Ogle’s location and its popularity in the community were two things that sustained it, Garner said. That and the employees were loyal: At least a few had been there more than 20 years.
Garner said he’s not sure what will happen to the old building off North Calderwood Street. But he’s taking the skills he learned from Ralph and opening his own place: Garner’s Automotive, which opened on Feb. 10 on U.S. Highway 411 South.
The old building is owned by New Midland and Garner said there’s some interest in making it storage space, but he’s not exactly sure what will happen to the building or the familiar “Ogle’s” lettering.
