From before his birth to well past the end of World War II, Michael Berkowicz can see the impact of the Holocaust on his Jewish family. Last week he shared his experiences with students and educators who filled the auditorium on the Friendsville campus of Pellissippi State Community College.
Berkowicz began by thanking the audience for allowing him to share his story and to address “issues that are becoming more and more critical.”
His parents fled from the Germans in Poland and crossed the border to Russia at the beginning of the war. Berkowicz was born in Siberia in January 1944, during the war but away from it. While in Russia his family was isolated from the stories of the Holocaust. “News didn’t travel so fast and so far,” he said.
What next
His mother was one of 13 children and his father one of seven, and they had no idea that when they returned to Poland after the war ended that they would find nobody survived.
“The issue was then, what do you do,” said Berkowicz, who was 3 when the family returned.
He explained the Jews couldn’t return to homes and businesses they had before leaving, and they settled together in limited areas and created schools where their children learned both Jewish history and to become Polish citizens.
“Life was peculiar,” Berkowicz said. They were not seen as Polish citizens but strangers.
“In some minds as parasites,” he said.
“The notion of suffering, the notion of persecution is not limited to violent, strong reactions, although that certainly existed in post-war Poland,” said Berkowicz, who shared stories of Jews being attacked on trains and a post-war pogrom that killed dozens.
“Antisemitism came back,” he said. “The lesson of the Holocaust went over the heads of most Poles, most, not all.”
“I was reminded daily I don’t belong; they don’t want us,” he said. “That was not easy to live with, to wake up every morning and be reminded by comments, catcalls that we’re Jewish and we are not here to be part of the Polish nation.”
“Isolation is never easy,” he said.
Generations
With few older Holocaust survivors remaining now, Berkowicz realized that he had something to share, too.
Pellissippi State history faculty brought Berkowicz to campus with support from the Tennessee Holocaust Commission, which provides educational and outreach programming, including speakers who are survivors, refugees, witnesses and liberators from Nazi Germany’s genocide of European Jews and other groups. Nearly 80 years after the end of World War II, Berkowicz is among those sharing second-generation experience.
“I didn’t suffer, I didn’t starve, and yet I felt like a victim,” he said. “I lived with it every day.”
He grew up with survivors, and saw the impacts such as when his father of learned how Michael’s grandfather was killed during the war.
In Poland, he grew up being called names. “There was not a day that I was not called a dirty Jew or a parasite or some other thing,” he said.
While he felt Polish, that the country had his history and language, others defined him as Jewish. “We lived a life of isolation, which put us closer together,” he said of the neighborhood where he grew up.
Berkowicz had some Polish friends but said at times even those relationships were questionable. He recalled one who grew up with him, had been to his home and made a comment that “You Jews, you have all the money.”
“Imagine that,” Berkowicz said. “This was post-war, when Jews were stripped of every possession they had.”
“The suffering took a different form, but it was certainly felt, and it was certainly serious,” he said.
Even when he went to a university, Berkowicz said, “I never felt welcome; I never felt at home.”
The family came to the United States when he was 19, and as he was learning English he would hear comments like “He Jewed me down.” “Cleary an antisemitic statement,” Berokowicz noted, adding that it was fairly common although he lived in New York, which had a large Jewish population.
“The suffering of nonacceptance, rejection that stayed with me through all my growing up years was renewed when we moved here,” he told the audience.
Although there was no bloodshed and no murders, he said, the rejection continued to be painful. “We now live with the certainty that we’re not safe,” he said.
“We continue to be victims of the Holocaust,” he said.
When a member of the audience asked Berkowicz how he found closure, the speaker replied, “”Who says I’ve found closure?”
“The world will have to change for me to find it,” he said.
A social studies teacher asked if Berkowicz is concerned about laws restricting how history can be taught. “I thought we were beyond that,” Berkowicz said. “We’re far from it.”
He and his wife, Bonnie Srolovitz-Berkowicz, started a design firm and their works have included Holocaust memorials and menorahs, including ones displayed in the World Trade Center, before and after Sept. 11, 2001. They now live in Boone, North Carolina.
