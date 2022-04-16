After a two-year hiatus, the Easter Festival at Springbrook Park in Alcoa made its return, and Cody Daugherty’s three daughters weren’t going to let him forget it.
The event, which was hosted by the Blount County Jaycees annually for 20-plus years beginning in 1997, had been canceled the previous two Easter weekends due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it made a triumphant reappearance in the community Saturday.
“We’ve come every year,” Daugherty told The Daily Times as three of his four daughters and niece posed for photos with the Easter Bunny. “The kids, it’s one (event) that they remember every year. They got up asking about it this morning. It’s kind of nice that it’s starting to get back to normal.”
Daugherty, his wife and children were one of several families on hand to attend the event, which included hotdogs and hamburgers, drinks, snacks, games, prizes and bounce houses before concluding with an egg hunt throughout the park.
Alcoa native and Blount County Jaycees President Keenan Sudderth was especially glad to see things return to form. It’s one of two main holiday events the club puts on, the other being the Jaycees Christmas Parade in December.
Sudderth started volunteering at both events as a student at Alcoa Middle School through the Jayteens group.
“I’ve actually been involved with this event since I was in middle school,” Sudderth said. “Many of the kids that are out here working are in middle school. They run our games, they help run our concession stand and it kind of helps them get involved in the community, so I’ve been doing this since I was in sixth grade, but I’ve stayed involved.”
The Jaycees host the festival and others free of charge and don’t turn a profit on them. They raise the funds during the year through basketball tournaments and other fundraising efforts.
“This is actually not a money-making event,” Sudderth said. “We actually try to recuperate some of the funds, so we actually do 150 different prizes (hidden in plastic eggs) in each field. We have three fields and we go and we buy prizes so every kid, hopefully, will end up with some kind of prize and they’ll come and redeem those. Things like the Christmas Parade and the Easter Festival, those are things that we don’t make money on. We just do it for the community.”
While the concern of COVID disrupting the event for the third year in a row, weather was the main threat this time around. Fortunately for all involved, it cooperated, offering instead a cool, comfortable spring day with plenty of shade.
The turnout reflected it, too.
“I think people are really just trying to find something to do,” Sudderth said. “I think that for the turnout that we have, I’m excited. I didn’t know what to expect. We had to push it back an hour because of the rain, but we were fortunate enough to have good weather. The turnout is great. I didn’t expect to have this big of a crowd. The kids are having fun, it looks like the parents are having fun. That’s where we’re at.”
