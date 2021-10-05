Blount County residents interested in backyard agriculture are invited to attend The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture's (UTIA) annual Ag in the Foothills Field Day.
This year's event will be held at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center’s Blount Unit in Louisville, officials stated in a media release.
UTIA experts will be in attendance and will "lead several discussions of interest to community members interested in backyard agriculture as well as producers interested in beef cattle production topics," according to the release.
Backyard agriculture topics on the agenda include poultry management, composting and home fruit production.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 a.m. Complimentary biscuits and coffee will be provided.
Ag in the Foothills Field Day is free and open to the public. For more information visit tiny.utk.edu/aginfoothills.
