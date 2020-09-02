As the COVID-19 pandemic strains the economy, local organizations are making sure that no matter the obstacle, Blount Countians still have food on the table.
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and the Blount County Community Action Agency said they have exponentially increased their services to provide food to those who need it.
“We’ve been able to really, really take care of a lot of folks, whether they’re high risk for COVID or whether situations prior to COVID kept them with limited access to food,” BCCAA Executive Director Tammye Pirie said.
Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels, a BCCAA program, has increased its meal production from 700 to 1,300 weekly. The program also now serves meals seven days a week rather than five, as was the case before COVID-19.
Second Harvest also has increased its food distribution.
In fiscal 2020, Maryville-based Second Harvest distributed 21 million pounds of food — one million more than in fiscal 2019 — to the 16 East Tennessee counties it serves, agency spokeswoman Savannah Hopps emailed.
These increases were made possible through grant funding and donations, officials said.
On Sept. 1, to kick off Hunger Awareness Month, Publix and Publix Super Market Charities donated $45,000 to Second Harvest and $2,000 to BCCAA.
“This extra $2,000 really did enable quite a few meals to be able to go out,” Pirie said, adding the funds paid for 667 meals.
Publix also donated $15,000 to Knox Area Rescue Ministries and Volunteer Ministry Center, both in Knoxville. In total, Publix donated more than $335,000 to nonprofits and food banks across Tennessee.
“Without partners like Publix, food banking would be completely different,” emailed Elaine Streno, executive director of Second Harvest.
Publix Director of Media and Community Relations Maria Brous said many food banks across the country are experiencing significant increases in clients.
“Many are turning to the food banks for the first time, so it’s been an opportunity for us to not only assist through our monetary contributions through Publix Charities but also to help through our Families and Farmers program,” she said.
Brous said in that program, the grocer buys produce from farmers who would otherwise have to waste the food because of a lack of buyers.
“They really didn’t have the customers that they typically would have,” Brous said. “We thought it was a good opportunity for us to help out our local farmers but then also to help out food banks.”
Through this program, Publix has donated 11 million pounds of fresh produce and 500,000 gallons of milk since April to food banks throughout the Southeast, Brous said.
“Being able to provide nutritious and wholesome offerings and being able to bring fresh fruits and vegetables and dairy into a well-balanced meal and diet for families is important,” she said. “Children should know what fruits and vegetables look and taste like and have access to those.”
From March 1 to June 30, Second Harvest of East Tennessee gave out 1,547,829 pounds of produce.
“We are so incredibly grateful for Publix’s support,” Streno emailed. “Not only for its monetary donation, but also for the donated produce and milk we’ve received since the start of the pandemic. Fresh produce and milk can be hard to come by for families that are making every dollar stretch, and these donations have made enormous impacts for East Tennesseans facing food insecurity — many for the first time in their lives.”
To commemorate Hunger Action Month further, Second Harvest has shared a calendar of 30 ways in 30 days to take action against hunger in East Tennessee.
Additionally, eight people are competing to be Second Harvest’s “Hunger Action Hero” of 2020 by raising money for the food bank. Participants began fundraising Sept. 1 and will stop Sept. 10.
More information on these programs can be found at secondharvestetn.org.
The Blount County Community Action Agency will have a commodities distribution from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at its location at 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike in Maryville. During the event, it will hand out food to those eligible. For information about eligibility, call BCCAA at 865-983-8411.
The Office on Aging, a BCCAA program, also is planning a Senior Veteran Meal Outreach event for September. Paid for by United Way of Blount County grants, it delivers groceries and hot meals to veterans throughout the county.
