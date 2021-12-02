Matthew Bryan, principal of Bryan Insurance Group, has announced a new partnership agency called Tri-Star Senior Advisors Inc. to assist seniors with important decisions on Medicare plans and enrollment. This new agency is spearheaded by two healthcare professionals, Adam W. Sursa, former senior manager for Humana in East Tennessee and Ryan Hall, former senior manager with Humana Tennessee and previous sales director for Aetna.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period ends Dec. 7, and every county in Tennessee has at least one new plan. The focus of Tri-Star Senior Advisors is to help seniors figure out the options and which choices are the best for them, including prescription drug plans, supplement plans, dental and vision care, life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care. There will also be an 800 number help desk at the local in Maryville answered by Tennesseans. There is no additional cost to seniors for this professional assistance. For more information, call 865.263.1054. Appointments may be scheduled in person or virtually if preferred.
