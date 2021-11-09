Budget issues will dominate the November meeting of the Blount County Board of Commissioners after a number of resolutions were forwarded to the full commission during Tuesday night’s agenda workshop.
During the workshop, 11 budget items were approved and forwarded to the full commission.
Among the proposals that will be voted on by the commission when it meets on Thursday. Nov. 18, is a budget increase of nearly $250,000 for the acquisition of a “RESCUE supply truck” by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force.
The proposed vehicle inspired a lengthy discussion during Monday night’s meeting, with commissioners questioning Deputy Chief of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Jared Millsaps about the vehicle’s purpose and its hefty price tag.
“What kind of official capacity would this truck be used for by the task force?” Blount County Commissioner Steve Mikels asked.
“There are a few things that make this truck unique,” Miillsap said. “When we’re using this truck it can be used as a supply truck to assist in search warrants, missing persons, to keep medical gear on it, to keep keep explosives and ammo and weaponry on. That’s a few things that make it above and beyond.”
When asked about the nearly quarter-million dollar price of the vehicle, Millsap explained that the Blount County Sheriff’s Office used a municipal contracting agency called Sourcewell to find a company that can customize the vehicle to the Sheriff’s Office’s needs.
“This was done by Sourcewell contract, which the county along with the other jurisdictions in our area purchase from,” Millsap explained. “Basically they do the work for us, as far as bidding getting the products and things that are out there that we need. Basically it’s an easy way for an agency to come and purchase something off that contract.”
Commissioners scrutinized that process, arguing that the county may be able to get a better price for the truck from another company by bidding themselves.
“There’s potential that we could get awful close to the same thing, with the same list of specs that are in this package that have been submitted, and may be able to save a bunch of money if we did put it out for bid,” Commissioner Mike Akard said, echoing the thoughts of Mayor Ed Mitchell who voted against the proposal during the Budget Committee meeting earlier in the day.
The agenda committee voted 14-1 to forward the proposal to the full commission, with Commissioner Joe McCulley the vote against.
Commissioners also forwarded a proposal for a budget increase of nearly $303,000 to “appropriate American Medical Response fees collected for disbursement.”
Commissioner Ron French explained that the fees were accrued due to delayed ambulance responses.
“These fines are paid by AMR for late responses, whether their two minutes late, five minutes late or 15 minutes late,” French said. “The people that are responsible for taking care of the patients until (AMR) gets there, are the 11 emergency service agencies we have in the county. These funds are going back to them to replace supplies and equipment that they use on these emergency calls.”
Committee members voted unanimously to forward that proposal to the full commission.
Other proposals that will be voted on at the commission meeting on Nov. 18 include a $86,140 budget increase connected to the arrival of Smith & Wesson headquarters and a $1 million budget increase connected to “Project Pearl,” described in the resolution as a “new business prospect.”
