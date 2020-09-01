An Alcoa entertainment business that opened its doors last year has gone bankrupt after New Midland Plaza landlords sued it for more than a million dollars in damages.
West 2 East Land LP took its tenant, Air Bounce, to court in June following missed rent payments. The birthday destination and entertainment store came to the Alcoa shopping strip in January 2019.
In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, West 2 East Land — the company that owns the New Midland Plaza property — alleges Air Bounce owners Jonnie and Tabitha Shumate didn’t pay rent or utilities in April 2020.
After they were served a notice of default, they still didn’t pay in May and June.
Using clauses in the rental lease, West 2 East Land sued the business for $1,127,105.46, using its right to accelerate on the default and demand all rent payments that would have been owed in the future, not just the amount overdue.
Monthly rent for Air Bounce was $10,000. It would have increased in stages had the Shumates stayed in the space until the final lease period was up in 2029.
But West 2 East Land also sued the business for taxes, maintenance charges and “estimated costs, expenses or charges which may become due under the lease,” according to the complaint.
By the end of August, filings in the case show Air Bounce had filed for bankruptcy.
The Shumates said in messages to The Daily Times the business was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic and the landlord’s unwillingness to work with them, despite state-mandated restrictions.
Air Bounce was a popular spot for children’s parties, but the close-contact nature of the business ultimately pushed owners to temporarily shutter in March.
“The reality is due to the effects of the pandemic we have not been able to reopen and will not reopen,” the Shumates messaged. “The landlord was not willing to work with us during the pandemic, wanted to continue charging us rent (and) was not willing to ... give us any grace.”
The Shumates emphasized the business was forced to close because of safety measures and couldn’t open up until the end of June. By that time, they had already suffered significant financial losses.
The Shumates added the situation was “sad” and would “not wish it upon anyone.”
Air Bounce already has moved out of New Midland Plaza.
Martin O’Boyle is president of Commerce Group, the Florida-based company in charge of West 2 East Land. He wouldn’t speak about the Air Bounce case specifically, but acknowledged economic times were trying for many.
“I’ve been doing this for 51 years,” O’Boyle said, addressing the virus’ impact on businesses large and small. “In that time, I’ve seen the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. This one here is the absolute worst.”
He said Air Bounce was not the only tenant at New Midland Plaza to file for bankruptcy.
“Everybody is afraid to commit to anything because of this COVID: They don’t know where it’s going,” he said, adding 2020 elections were “causing people trepidation.”
He said information is forthcoming, but he wants to “embark on a major improvement program” at the shopping center: rebranding signs, sprucing up the parking lot, fixing lighting and making other changes.
“We have about a $2 million capital fund that we set up to do that work,” he said, noting the economic downturn seemed like a good time to make some changes. “Hopefully when things start looking better, we’ll be looking better.”
When asked if his business received any Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, O’Boyle said, “We got nothing in that connection.”
He said company portfolios showed business was down $1.5 million a month in rent payments.
A judged has stayed the case while bankruptcy proceedings are ongoing.
