Blount County residents who’ve been watching the skies have likely noticed some new arrivals. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels touched down at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base Thursday morning, Sept. 8. Their appearance comes just days before members of the public are invited on the base to watch aerial performances at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, set to run from Sept. 10-11. After landing, members of the Blue Angels spoke with The Daily Times about service and showmanship.
Captain William Huckeba said the opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the East Tennessee region is one of the things he most anticipated about performing in the upcoming show.
Huckeba, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, joined the Blue Angels in 2019 and is currently a C-130 pilot. The point of performing in air shows, he said, “is not just blue and gold jets.” It’s about showcasing the dedication and intensive practice of all members of the Blue Angels.
In his third and final year with the Blue Angels, Huckeba reflected that his time with the team has been “as humbling as it is honoring.”
“We don’t take it lightly,” he said.
Crew Chief Jeremy Bluhm told The Daily Times that the Blue Angels still inspire him. Seeing the effect that the team’s shows have on children, especially, is something that brings him joy. A Nashville native, Bluhm commented that joining the team came as a function of “chasing dream after dream.” With about a year remaining with the Blue Angels, he’s looking forward to the future.
Wes Stowers, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and active Mustang pilot set to perform in the weekend show said that he was excited about the opportunity. With decades of experience under his belt, he commented that he “still loves to fly.” But his interest in the show also extends to its intended beneficiaries.
Stowers serves as the chairman of the Board of Directors for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, which, along with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, is one of the air show’s two beneficiary organizations. He explained that he feels deep respect for the effort of the organization’s volunteers and staff.
“They literally live their jobs,” he said.
‘Organization and community’
The process of putting an air show together can be challenging, but Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Vice President of Public Relations Becky Huckaby said that it’s been an enjoyable one. Huckaby explained that the planning process for the show began about two years ago, when the Blue Angels outlined their 2022 schedule.
Yet, at the outset of the process, Huckaby noted, “we didn’t know if we’d have an event.” There were some major obstacles to surmount, as the aviation and air show industries were rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As such, Huckaby said, “we adopted a different approach” to the 2022 show. Intense planning is a cornerstone of that approach. And as the pandemic receded, event organizers turned their efforts toward building on past experiences with air shows. Lessons learned during the 2016 Smoky Mountain Air Show proved especially useful, she commented.
In 2016, she noted, the show had significant competition for visitor attention and for needed resources. The University of Tennessee’s Orange and White Game was held at the same time, as was the 2016 Food City 500 NASCAR race in Bristol.
The MKAA partnered with numerous agencies — the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Alcoa and Knoxville Police Departments, among others — to streamline event logistics such as traffic planning. But staffing levels for this year’s show also rose considerably relative to the 2016 show.
“I don’t think there’s anyone who hasn’t touched it,” Huckaby said.
Planning conversations ranged widely, from whether to acquire rental properties for the show to how to accommodate commercial flights during the event.
“Prior to 2016, it had been 16 years since we had an air show,” Huckaby noted. “We are facing this one with more knowledge.”
Huckaby acknowledged that the $75 parking fee for the show could put off some prospective visitors. Still, she urged those who are interested in attending to consider that the fee will also be put toward donations for Second Harvest and the Boys and Girls Clubs.
“We don’t know when we’ll do this again,” she commented, adding that attending the show gives visitors the opportunity to view unique performances and contribute to the local community.
The importance of community involvement is a thread connecting performers, organizers and sponsors. Bob Booker, senior manager at DENSO Manufacturing, Inc., told The Daily Times that his organization, the presenting sponsor of the event, became involved out of a desire “to say thank you, not only to our associates, but also the community.”
“We love having a presence here, and this is a great opportunity to say thank you,” he noted. At the personal level, Booker said, as a young boy in rural Middle Tennessee, watching the Blue Angels perform at a Smyrna air show had been an influential moment for him.
“Our associates are excited, and, quite honestly, we are too,” he said.
