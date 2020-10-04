A behemoth is rising from the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base grounds, and it’s not a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker.
It’s a garage.
More accurately, it’s a 57,400-square-foot maintenance hangar that will house the 134th Air Refueling Wing’s fuel planes during routine updates and repairs. The massive workshop will replace two old hangars — one will be demolished and the other will become a fuel cell shop.
The hangar project just celebrated its one-year birthday with the commemorative hoisting of a final beam, signed by base leaders including acting Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Ron Selvidge and Civil Engineer Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Brian Austin.
It’s set to welcome its first plane through towering bay doors by August 2021.
Burchett helped with funding
With an approximately $30 million price tag, the hangar is a leap into the future for a base that’s been around since the 1950s but is still expanding. Austin has teamed with engineers, architects and planners for years to make the hangar a reality, allowing them to break ground Sept. 23, 2019.
But there were other forces championing the hangar beyond the base’s orders.
Thursday, Lt. Col. Travers Hurts told The Daily Times in an interview that U.S.Rep. Tim Burchett came to bat as Congress played military budget ball during the summer of 2019.
“There were a lot of competing interests at the (Department of Defense) level and in government for funding resources,” Hurst explained. “We were really afraid we were going to lose our funding.”
If that happened, Hurst said the project could have been set back five to eight years.
So they reached out to Burchett, who in turn did some reaching out of his own.
“This was actually the first thing we really got involved with when I got to Congress,” Burchett said by phone Friday. “Very few congressmen will actually call these departments and make requests. It’s always staffers or they have someone write a letter or something. I just do it myself.”
Burchett’s do-it-yourself method worked: DOD money that would have gone elsewhere finally jumpstarted the hangar project. By fall of 2019, crews broke ground with that looming five-year delay finally in the rearview mirror.
“I kind of did myself a disservice,” Burchett said with a chuckle. “I got up and hit a grand slam with my first at-bat. But the reality is, it was a very-much-needed project.”
Hurst and Austin directed gratitude at both Burchett and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn for helping them score funding, but years before that, others were mapping out a game plan.
History of cooperation
The project got a vision during a 2001 basewide master plan update. It would be 16 years of competing with other Air Force and Air Reserve projects before the hangar went into the design phase.
At that point, Austin and his team started hopping around the U.S. looking at similar hangars in Bangor, Maine, and Wichita, Kansas, to get an idea of what the thing would look like and how they could improve upon existing designs.
“We paid them a visit and said ‘Hey, what are the things that you like and what are the things you would do over if you had a chance?’” Austin said.
Getting that question answered allowed his design team to strategically place a tool crib, an avionics shop, a corrosion control section and other areas in such a way that hangar maintenance work could flow with maximum efficiency.
Additionally, though there are no immediate plans to update the current fleet, the hangar is big enough to fit the next generation of tankers: the KC-46 Pegasus.
Perfecting this design has kept Austin extremely busy lately.
He’s been civil engineer commander since 2011 and when asked if this was one of the most active times of Austin’s life, Col. Hurst started laughing beside him.
“Yes,” Austin said, smiling broadly under a mask.
“I like being busy,” he added. “You have to be ready when opportunity presents itself. It’s been 20 years since the project started. That’s longer than normal, but if you’re not ready when authorization comes through, you could be left out. And who suffers on that? The guys who do the maintenance.”
‘A place for success’
Up close, the gigantic structure seems to outstrip any other building on the airbase campus. With its triangular, hood-like shape, the building looks like something out of the future even though it’s still just a skeleton waiting for skin.
Friday, harnessed crews working with Messer Construction perched on the roof, hundreds of feet above ground, placing sections of corrugated roofing.
Ohio-based Messer has contracted with companies throughout Blount for the work and now they’re racing against the weather, hoping the sun stays out and the temperature stays fair as the project hits a halfway mark. Cold and rain will slow things down, but the plan is to finish a lot of exterior work before winter so that crews can start building out the inside.
Austin said he’s thankful to a host of individuals and groups whose foresight was indispensable.
“Back in 2001, if people weren’t thinking ahead, we wouldn’t be here today,” he said. “You try to make your best, educated decision to set everybody up for success. One day, someone will be following me. … I think you’ll see that throughout the whole 134th: Everybody’s put in a place for success and everybody wants to leave it better than they found it and that’s been happening for 60 years.”
Hurst and Austin said there’s another development project in the works near the new hangar’s footprint and indicated room to grow at McGhee Tyson continues to be a vital resource for the 134th’s future and its capacity in the Air National Guard.
“They’re first-rate people and they need a first-rate facility to fulfill their mission,” Burchett said, reflecting on how the division plays an integral role in the Eastern U.S. and made Tennessee especially proud during the 9/11 attacks. “It gives me a lot of confidence when I look up in the air and see one of those big refueling birds flying over the house.”
