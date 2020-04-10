The pilot of a small aircraft that crashed in south Blount County at 10:30 a.m. walked away with no injuries, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The aircraft, a Pipistrel light sport registered to a man with an Atlanta address, went down in a field 20 miles south of McGhee Tyson Airport.
The pilot was the only person onboard the plane, the FAA said.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant told The Daily Times in an email that BCSO units were helping to look for the aircraft.
