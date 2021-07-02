With the summer travel season shifting into high gear around the Fourth of July holiday, McGhee Tyson Airport officials are asking travels to be aware of their surroundings and know standing current rules of travel.
According to a news release from the airport, “airlines are adding destinations — new flights on Allegiant to Austin, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Myrtle Beach (and) resumed flights to Miami on American Airlines — and increasing flight frequencies.”
Regardless of air travel upticks, McGhee Tyson is still abiding by some nationwide regulations and is encouraging travelers to educate themselves on ground transportation resources before they fly.
The airport has a comprehensive mask policy. “Per federal mandate, masks are required while inside the airport and onboard aircraft,” the release said.
Unlike Fourth of July travelers, this mandate isn’t going anywhere soon and will be in effect through Sept. 13, according to the release.
Given the likelihood of long lines, limited parking and ground-transport demands, airport officials are asking travelers to arrive for their flights at least two hours early.
“We are in the process of a parking garage improvement project, which will temporarily close various areas of the parking garage,” the release said. “If the long-term lot is full, additional parking can be found in our economy lot, which is located behind the airport Hilton.”
Parking maps are available on the airport’s website.
McGee Tyson also is recommending people arriving at the airport book a taxi or rental car — or similar services — ahead of time. It posted phone numbers for 11 different airport-licensed transportation companies on its social media pages.
“We are not at pre-pandemic numbers yet, but we’re getting close and we are feeling that,” Caitlin Darras said in the most recent episode of “From The Runway Up,” an informational podcast she and Becky Huckaby — both public relations officials with the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority — produce.
“Our passenger numbers about 85% percent from what they were in 2019,” Darras said.
Flying is still more complex than it was before COIVD-19, Huckaby and Darras emphasized.
Rental cars are much more limited, different airports are using different COVID-19 screening techniques, timelines and other air travel elements have changed: That’s why it’s important to be aware of each locale’s regulations before you fly, Huckaby and Darras explained.
Anyone leaving from or coming to Blount County can find out more information at flyknoxville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.